ROMNEY — The library here is looking for some friends.
Or, more specifically, some friends of the Hampshire County Public Library want some more folks to join them in creating a lively, viable, well …. Friends of the Hampshire County Public Library.
“Some people don’t know the library even exists,” explains Larry Mullins, who’s helping head the Friends effort. “We want to get the idea that the library is a great entity out there, but the community itself is not fully aware of everything it offers.”
A support group with enough members to make a difference would be a good start.
The would-be friends have met a couple of times and have another meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. April 4, a Monday, at (where else?) the library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Getting a Friends of the Library group going would be a great boost to the institution, Library Director Anna Poland says.
A volunteer brigade could do more than raise awareness; it could help implement new programs to reach all age levels.
“I’d like to see the library become the center of the community again,” Poland said.
Capon Bridge has a Friends group for the library there.
Mullins and Poland (and friends) would like to see one just as active here.
“If we can get a Friends of the Library group started, I would be able to have more programming because I’d have their help in organizing and getting stuff ready,” Poland said.
A 501(c)3 license has been obtained to certify the group as a legitimate nonprofit because raising funds will go hand-in-glove with raising awareness.
“We need members of the board to develop the plans and we need people to be helping hands to assist with programs,” Mullins says. “We want to get the idea out that the library is a great entity.”
For more information, or to add your name to the group, email sallylarry@hotmail.com.
