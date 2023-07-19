Remarks by historian Charles Hall at July 11’s opening of the time capsule from old Hampshire Memorial Hospital:
I am here today to talk about some stories. That is what historians do.
You see, history is a story, or actually, a collection of stories. There are stories of the rise and decline of great nations, stories of the legendary exploits of mighty men and women, stories of battles won and lost.
But some of the most important stories are the small, short stories of how communities grow, of how citizens face the toil of daily life, of how people work together to reach common goals and give life to their aspirations.
Today I will focus on two stories, one a mystery that has just now been revealed and the other one a story waiting to be written….
Now, when I say “written” that does not necessarily mean with letters and words on paper. Stories can be “written” or expressed with symbols and signs, with sounds and things the hand can touch or the eye can see.
We have here a glimpse of what life was like back then. Here are items (in this time capsule) that reflect the lives, work, hopes and dreams of a community yearning for a better life, particularly a life with good health care.
They were working to have a place where the sick could be healed, where babies could be safely brought into the world and where the injuries of work could be mended and the infirmities of age could be treated. But this is only a small part of the first story.
You see, as was alluded to, this short story is part of a larger story. It was the kind of story that probably gave Eileen Johnson and the members of the Hampshire County Development Authority ulcers or at least a bad headache.
During the process of getting approval for the removal of the old hospital they discovered — to their dismay — that it was eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Why? It was just a generic building and no great events took place here — perhaps with the exception of the births of some of a few people here today. So what was its significance?
The building of the hospital was part of a program envisioned by President Harry Truman at the end of World War II to raise the health standard of America and provide hospitals for communities that had none. I will not go into all the details of the passage of the legislation, the compromises made among politicians and all the red tape.
I will just share a quote by a Professor of the History of Medicine, Howard Markel, who said of the Hill-Burton Act which authorized funding for hospitals. He said:
“Hill-Burton speaks to an earlier time in our history when the American people and those who represented them had confidence that government could do good things.”
That is something that we need to remember in this day and age when it is difficult for government to get anything done.
You see, Hill-Burton was what we might call enabling legislation. It enabled communities to show that they needed a hospital and they could wisely use grant money to build one and then — and this is important — that they could sustain the hospital and its services within the community.
This was a community project. It required cooperation on all levels of our society, the coordination of various skills and talents and the long-term commitment of the people to continue the work of the health field in the community.
That is something worthy of remembering, worthy of memorializing, worthy of passing on to our younger generations. It is something we desperately need today — the assurance that everyone working together can build a future for all our citizens that is better than what they had.
Well, that is the first story, the story of building the hospital. There is a second story to tell. Don’t worry; you do not have to sit much longer to hear me tell this story, because I am not going to. Members of our community, particularly our County Development Authority working with Valley Health will literally write this story on the walls of the new hospital that has replaced the one we just tore down.
Because it was eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, which would in fact have made it a “memorial” — a part of our history — the State of West Virginia through the State Historic Preservation Office had mandated that there must be an appropriate memorial to how the old hospital, erected with funding under the Hill-Burton Act, affected our community and made life better in Hampshire County.
After all, it became part of our collective history by affecting the lives of many of our citizens.
Memorials are made not for those who have passed; they are made for those who are here now and for those who are yet unborn and unbegot. They are made to remind us of the hopes that can brighten the future, of the dreams that can rally us to work for a better tomorrow, of the power of a people working together regardless of position, class or color or creed.
Countless people worked in the 1950s and beyond to make Hampshire Memorial Hospital a blessing to this county and countless people still need to work together to make Hampshire County an even better place to live and work and raise a family.
Together let us remember what has gone before, the example that our forefathers gave, and write new chapters in the story of Hampshire County, stories that one day will inspire our children and our children’s children.
Thank you.
