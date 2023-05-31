ROMNEY — Warm weather brings a craving for grilled meats and vegetables. With corn as the embodiment of summertime memories, folks here will feel relieved knowing that local farmers are on track for corn by July 4.
Eli Cook with Spring Valley Farm and Orchard reported that they have planted 50 acres of sweet corn so far – with four new acres being planted weekly to total 100 acres by the end of the season.
“Around the middle of April through pretty much the whole month of May, it’s been unseasonably cool,” Cook said.
He added that they were hoping to have corn ready by the middle of June, but the cool weather pattern slowed things down. Fortunately, the farm is still on track for corn for Independence Day.
Cook uses a biodegradable black plastic film as a cover that raises the soil temperature, enabling them to plant much earlier.
Spring Valley Farm planted its first corn this year on March 23, over a week ahead of its regular April 1 planting date.
The farm staggers its corn planting so they can have corn available all season long. Last year, Cook said they picked corn until almost November, and he expects this year to be no different.
“Overall, I think it’s going to be an excellent corn crop; we just have to wait on it,” Cook said, noting that the crops are 100 percent drip irrigated and ready for a dry season.
The Arnold Farm was always known for its sweet corn since the 1940s, and John Arnold III is “shooting for” a July 4 harvest.
“Lately, the springs have been so weird, and this one has been no exception,” Arnold said.
Arnold said that corn likes it hot and humid, but the county hadn’t seen much of either, so it’s “not off to a great start,” but it all depends on the coming month’s weather.
“My dad always said when it’s uncomfortable, and you can’t sleep at night without the air conditioner on, and it’s humid, that’s when corn is growing,” Arnold remarked, hoping for an inch of rain and 90-degree weather the following week.
Arnold often does the corn harvest work by himself most of the time, so he usually sees 10 acres of sweet corn and 40-50 acres of field corn, because most of his land is used for cow pasture, Arnold explained.
There are 500 varieties of sweet corn, and Arnold likes experimenting with two or three new ones each year.
Arnold admitted to slowing his corn sales by mid-August to enjoy the rest of his summer as a bluegrass musician and overall summertime rest.
If the Arnold Farm does not have corn by July 4, they’ll “definitely have it by the next weekend.”
