Corn crop

ROMNEY — Warm weather brings a craving for grilled meats and vegetables. With corn as the embodiment of summertime memories, folks here will feel relieved knowing that local farmers are on track for corn by July 4.

Eli Cook with Spring Valley Farm and Orchard reported that they have planted 50 acres of sweet corn so far – with four new acres being planted weekly to total 100 acres by the end of the season.

