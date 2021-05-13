The rapid rise in Covid-19 cases here has pushed Hampshire County back into RED status on the state's 5-color tracking map today (Thursday, May 13).
The county's infection rate topped 27 per 100,000 population this morning and the positivity rate as a percentage of new cases pushed above 9 percent, making both indicators red.
Two new cases were reported in Romney Middle School students Wednesday night, with more tests there awaiting results. That prompted the school system to have RMS students stay home today for remote instruction. All schools have remote instruction on Friday.
