CHARLESTON — A 3rd round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits will go to the families of students who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the payments Friday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the issuance of a 3rd round of P-EBT for students who receive free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program, if their schools were not closed or operating at reduced attendance hours due to Covid-19.
The Department of Education said P-EBT funding has resulted in more than $328 million in food assistance for West Virginia children since 2020, and an estimated $82 million is expected as a part of the next round of benefits.
The state said this projected amount is lower than the previous school year’s amount and is consistent with the predominant in-person learning model in West Virginia schools.
DHHR will roll out benefits in April and apply them retroactively to the beginning of the school year. Families with eligible students can expect to receive a single issuance for the fall 2021 term and 2 additional payments for this spring term.
Students who received P-EBTs last school year will have new benefits loaded onto their existing cards, provided the student is still eligible. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.