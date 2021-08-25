ROMNEY — Concerns over changing plans for the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind campus were aired at last Wednesday’s Hampshire County Development Authority Board meeting.
Initially, meetings on uses for the WVSDB campus had painted what Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle described as “a very rosy picture.”
Early suggestions included finding a buyer interested in converting the former Elementary School for the Deaf into a boutique hotel added to the National Register of Historic Places, as well as providing space for Marshall University or WVU, both of which were said to be interested.
In later discussions, the picture has completely changed, Mayor Keadle reported.
Now Eastern Community College is the only academic institution mentioned, and there is talk of turning the elementary deaf building over to the Department of Health and Human Resources for use as a residential facility.
Such a residential facility would provide the courts with a 3rd option for juvenile offenders, other than the West Virginia Children’s Home or reform school.
Judges use placement in the West Virginia Children’s Home as an alternative to reform school when children in trouble with the law are found to need help with mental or behavioral problems. When they need more help than the West Virginia Children’s Home can provide, they are sent out of state for treatment.
The DHHR facility in Romney would apparently be used for these more troubled delinquent children, as an alternative to sending them out of state at the state’s expense. The children would receive treatment and be educated in what would be a closely supervised environment.
Mayor Keadle expressed concern about placing a residential facility for such troubled young people on the same campus as WVSDB’s children and the planned county childcare facility.
Her concerns were echoed by other board members.
Development Authority Executive Secretary Eileen Johnson noted that “nothing is set in stone” at this point. She added that the Development Authority hopes to see some space turned over to the private sector, contributing to the tax base, as well as some used for higher education.
Board President Greg Bohrer suggested contributing to the tax base be the main goal emphasized in upcoming meetings on uses of the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.