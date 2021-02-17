This November, right around the 35th anniversary of the 1985 flood, Kathie Bruck and Chip Herriott made a fantastic discovery: a photo album, unearthed from over 2 feet of dirt, 35 years later.
The flood had buried the album, along with other belongings of Bruck’s family, but some of the pictures can still be deciphered.
“To think that after 35 years these pictures would even be able to be seen,” Bruck said excitedly. “I mean, some of them are so clear.”
To be able to recognize the people and places in photos that were previously buried under about 2 feet of soil is an amazing find. Bruck said the photos brought back memories and she was reminded of the destruction the flood brought to many in the South Branch River Valley.
“(My parents) retired down here,” Bruck explained. “We stood on the bank and watched our house go down the river. It was really devastating.”
To find a lost photo album after so many years seems a little like, well, fate.
“(Chip Herriott) was out digging a water line to build a watering trough for the cows,” Bruck recounted about their discovery this past November. “He just happened to be digging that water line there, at that time.”
Bruck said that to have these photos in her possession again after so many years and so much destruction from the flood is priceless.
Bruck grew up in LaVale, but she said she spent every summer at the Romney farm that her parents leased from Charles and Dot Herriott, their family friends.
Now, decades later, Bruck has recently retired and is back living primarily on the property, thanks to the pandemic. It holds a lot of memories for her.
The photos offer a glimpse back in time, a window to the past. Some of the faces that can be recognized are Bruck, the Herriotts and Bruck’s parents and brother. Bruck said she and Chip are aiming to restore the photos in Winchester, if possible, in order to continue to preserve history.
