High-speed Internet is one step closer to reaching parts of West Virginia with limited or no coverage.
Last Monday, Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced over $1.2 billion in federal funding to provide high-speed coverage throughout the Mountain State as part of the BEAD program (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment).
County Commission President Brian Eglinger said that while this is excellent news for “struggling rural comminutes like ours,” the specifics on how to obtain and quality for the funds have “not been specifically spelled out yet.”
The county has been working diligently to bring and expand broadband here. However, throughout this several-year process, the county has learned that attaining such funds isn’t simply a matter of “ask and receive,” Eglinger said.
Aaron Cox, who oversees the county’s broadband initiative, shared similar sentiments and said that the details of this program are somewhat complex and spread out across different funding sources, including NTIA, USDA, FCC and the Department of Treasury.
Cox mentioned that these programs sometimes require a “match,” a contribution from the grant seeker, ranging from 25 to 50 percent, to be competitive amongst other grant seekers.
In a press conference last Monday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that the $1.2 billion is enough money to “finally connect every resident of West Virginia…when we say everyone, we mean everyone.”
She explained it has taken the state so long to provide reliable Internet to its residents due to the “very expensive” nature of laying out fiber lines in mountainous, rural terrain.
This funding to West Virginia is part of the larger $42.45 billion “Internet For All” initiative that aims to bring Internet access to all Americans by 2030.
The Department of Commerce announced funding for all U.S. states and territories by using information from the updated broadband maps from the Federal Communications Commission.
In late May, the FCC revealed that 86,000 additional locations in West Virginia are without reliable Internet access, bringing the total to 271,000.
“West Virginia actually had the most locations added to the map from the initial one,” Seth Gainer from Manchin’s office said in a press conference last Monday.
In 2016, Manchin challenged the first map from the FCC that indicated that 99.9 percent of Americans had wireless coverage. Internet speed tests conducted last winter by West Virginia citizens helped prove that inaccuracy.
Hampshire County along with partner Hardy Telecommunications is currently reviewing all the opportunities available through the Internet For All initiative. Evaluations and research will decipher which programs the county is either eligible or equipped for.
“This is a lot of money and hopefully it is used cautiously with good oversight,” Cox said. “It is my hope that it will ensure that all people, including those of us in Hampshire County, are given the right to have real reliable high speed internet access.”
