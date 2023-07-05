Broadband

High-speed Internet is one step closer to reaching parts of West Virginia with limited or no coverage.

Last Monday, Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced over $1.2 billion in federal funding to provide high-speed coverage throughout the Mountain State as part of the BEAD program (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment).

