1CHARLES TOWN — About 540 furloughed workers at a West Virginia casino have been permanently laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The employees’ final day was Sunday at the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, news outlets reported.
Casino owner Penn National Gaming of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, said in a statement that while it was hopeful to have employees return, normal operations won’t happen at its properties “for the foreseeable future.’’
Penn National announced the furloughs of about 26,000 workers nationwide in April.
Casino sports bar server Wayne Thomas of Martinsburg said the workers are especially upset that they will not be paid for unused and accrued personal time off.
“We can understand all the layoffs,’’ Thomas said. “We get it. But we earned that PTO.”
Coalition seeks
policy change with foster school children
2CHARLESTON — A coalition representing several groups has asked Gov. Jim Justice to change a policy that doesn’t allow foster parents to decide how children attend school during the coronavirus pandemic.
The WV United Coalition wrote to Justice this week about the policy, news sources reported. The coalition includes the West Virginia Foster, Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network, the NAACP’s Charleston branch and the state chapter of the National Association of Social Workers. the newspaper reported.
“Because the foster family is putting their family at risk, they are the one that should be able to make this decision and, if they need help, they can reach out for it,’’ said Marissa Sanders, director of the Foster, Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network.
Current policy calls for a multidisciplinary team that includes case workers, foster parents and sometimes biological parents to meet and make the decision, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said.
“Several families have indicated that if a decision is made that they do not support, they may be forced to request removal of the foster children in their homes and permanently stop fostering,’’ the coalition wrote.
Health and Human Resources spokeswoman Allison Adler said in emails that “though the foster/kinship parents’ input is vitally important in the decision making process, the other members of the MDT meeting are also necessary in order to make a decision that is in the best interest of child.’’
Kanye West short
on ballot signatures
3CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s secretary of state says rapper Kanye West’s bid to get on the ballot for president came up short on qualified signatures.
Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office told media outlets Friday that West needed 7,144 signatures from registered voters in West Virginia. West submitted 15,000 signatures, but only 13,865 were legible, and only 6,383 were confirmed West Virginia registered voters, according to Secretary of State spokesperson Mike Queen.
State law requires the secretary of state to certify the ballot by Aug. 29.
Elsewhere, Wisconsin election officials decided to keep West off the ballot because his nomination papers were turned in moments after the deadline. He has qualified in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Utah.
West announced a presidential bid in July, saying he’s seeking the nation’s highest office on a ticket he calls the “Birthday Party.’’
West has since been gathering signatures to get on the ballot in several states. Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in several swing states to siphon Black votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
West, who once backed Republican President Donald Trump, announced last month that he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.