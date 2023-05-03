0503 Culture Day 1.tif

ROMNEY — This year’s 5th annual International Culture Day was held at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in the upstairs Brannon Building last week.

The party took off around 11 a.m. when the WVSDB students and Hampshire High’s culinary class swung by.

