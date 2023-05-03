ROMNEY — This year’s 5th annual International Culture Day was held at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in the upstairs Brannon Building last week.
The party took off around 11 a.m. when the WVSDB students and Hampshire High’s culinary class swung by.
“It was actually pretty crowded; they seemed to be having a really good time,” Terry Bailes, who helped organize the event, said.
Steve Bailes, who organized the event with Hampshire County Public Library’s Stephanie Pryor, mentioned that in earlier years, the library was really involved, and most of the presenters came from home-schooled children and their families. But this year, perhaps because the event was held in the morning, there was a lower turnout.
Folks were able to walk around and do a cultural-crash course with the many countries that were represented, such as Afghanistan, Iran, Poland, Kenya, Tanzania, Mexico, Ireland, Saint Lucia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Ireland.
Holly Knauff, who teaches art at WVSDB, said her students loved the opportunity to try different foods (some were understandably weary of the crickets), try on costumes and even dance around.
“It was a very good opportunity for them to experience something outside our culture,” Holly commented.
She emphasized the importance of music during the event, as some students engage with it during their regular days in the classroom. Holly said it would be great to have the kids more involved in the activity, though she admitted that it would be slightly more difficult for the students to participate in an off-campus location.
Holly said she hopes the event continues and grows “bigger and better.”
One of the presentations was from a family from Slanesville, who had a board of Saint Lucia, an Island in the Caribbean.
“They’re supposed to be talking about their project, but they’re having fun,” Drema Cheshire said, laughing as her kids played with other kids in the room.
For the most part, Drema let her kids take over the project. They talked about how they spent a wonderful time in Saint Lucia visiting dormant volcanoes and taking a boat around the perimeter of the island’s west side.
Sandy and Paul Binotto from Augusta were just as enthused about their presentation. The couple has visited Kenya many times, as they are both passionate about their work with Living Hope High School – a school that helps students with fewer resources in Bungoma, Kenya.
“Africa gets in your heart,” Sandy said about her experience. She teaches art and writing classes.
Paul teaches music. He proudly showed off a latunga – and beautifully handmade guitar played by picking with both hands while holding the base against the abdomen.
A Covid-caused hiatus on top of an unexpected audit visit from the state at the WVSDB caused the day to begin a little slow. Still, it ended livelily, leaving folks anticipating the next International Culture Day.
“I always enjoy celebrating diversity in our little rural community,” Steve said.
Steve said he hopes for “ more presenters, more public involvement, more attendance, more songs, more food, more costumes, maybe we could bring back ethnic dances,” and maybe even changing the time of the event back to the evenings.
