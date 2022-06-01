ROMNEY — When Romney voters go to the polls starting today, they will be seating nearly a full new Town Council in addition to a referendum on paying a fire protection fee.
Fully 5 of the 6 council seats will be decided and a town recorder elected, with the winners to take office July 1.
Early voting runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at Town Hall this week and next and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and next.
Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Election Day, June 14, at Town Hall.
The only contest is a 4-way race for 3 4-year terms on the ballot. Incumbents Paula O’Brien and Bill Taylor are running for 2nd terms, but the 3rd incumbent, John Duncan, is leaving the council.
January Dillinger, owner of Expressions gymnastics studio and wife of Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Dillinger, and Lisa Hileman, a former school board appointee and the wife of former Mayor Dan Hileman, are also running.
Two unexpired terms, vacated late last year by Derek Shreve and the Rev. Gary Smith, are also on the ballot.
Savanna Morgret, who was appointed to 1 of those seats, and Carl Laitenberger, who lost his seat on council to Bill Taylor a year ago, are the candidates for those seats. The other appointee currently sitting on the council, Robin Pancake, did not file.
Richard Shanholtzer is unopposed for a 2nd term as town recorder.
