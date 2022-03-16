Even as cases plummet, Hampshire County has recorded 3 more deaths from Covid-19.
The Health Department on Monday reported news of the deaths of 73-year-old men from Romney and Kirby. Last Thursday, it was the death of an 87-year-old Capon Bridge man.
They are the 71st, 72nd and 73rd Hampshire County residents to succumb to the virus since the pandemic began 2 years ago.
Hampshire County had just 1 new case reported Monday and only 4 active, with 1 person hospitalized.
The county joined 52 others in green status on West Virginia’s 5-color tracking map Tuesday morning. Mingo County was yellow and Webster County gold.
The rapid decline has allowed Valley Health to transitions patient visitation from level red to yellow, announced the organization that operates Hampshire Memorial Hospital and its flagship Winchester Medical Center.
The easing of restrictions began Monday.
Since late November, when Valley Health adopted a 3-tier visitation framework, Valley Health hospitals and outpatient locations have operated at the most restrictive Level Red as a precaution to protect patients, families and caregivers from surging illness and community positivity.
Under Level Yellow visitation, 2 care partners may now stay at the bedside of adult patients in medical-surgical and critical care units. (If a patient has confirmed or suspected Covid, only 1 care partner may visit at a time.)
In Labor and Delivery, a 3rd person may be present for the baby’s delivery. There is no social visitation; the only visitors must be designated care partners and wear a photo badge indicating the patient room number they are visiting.
Exceptions are granted for end of life and other special circumstances.
Consistent with government guidelines for healthcare facilities, universal masking is still required for staff and visitors in all patient care areas.
