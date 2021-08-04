SUNRISE SUMMIT — Though Feazell is the new captain of the HHS ship, his next-in-commands are a trio who have “hit the ground running,” he said.
For the 2021-22 school year, HHS will boast an impressive administrative staff, led by Feazell and assistant principal Megan Fuller, but with 2 new additions.
Christy Stump and Julie Landis are bringing their skills to the admin staff at the high school, and Feazell said he’s “excited” to work with them.
“Christy and Julie hit the ground running,” he praised. “We spent last week working well together, and talking and getting things planned out.”
Landis was the school’s Pro-Start teacher, and now, as an administrator, her focus will be on both discipline with Fuller and also the school’s CTE programs.
Stump isn’t new to being an administrator, having been Romney and Capon Bridge Middle Schools’ assistant principal, but she’s making the transition from Bobcats and Pioneers to strictly Trojans.
“Christy was middle school on Tuesday, and high school on Wednesday, which is a change,” Feazell laughed. “She was an assistant principal, so she knows what she’s getting into.”
Stump’s role as administrator will focus on the school’s curriculum in the upcoming year.
