ROMNEY — Enrollment numbers in Hampshire County schools are up after Monday drew to a close, marking students’ return to the classroom.
At the school board meeting Monday evening, executive secretary Shirley O’Dell presented the first day of school numbers, giving board members an idea of this year’s enrollment across the county.
Overall, Hampshire County schools’ enrollment increased by 31 students from last year. Capon Bridge Elementary School saw the biggest jump in enrollment according to Monday’s data – the school welcomed 246 students on the first day of school last year, but welcomed 299 at the beginning of this week. Hampshire High and Augusta and Slanesville elementaries also saw increases in first-day numbers.
These numbers don’t take pre-K students into consideration, clarified Superintendent Jeff Pancione; pre-K could add anywhere from 20 to 60 kids.
The high school welcomed back 809 students on day 1, and Romney and Capon Bridge middle schools saw enrollment totals of 357 and 197, respectively. The RMS day 1 enrollment was exactly the same as last year’s. CBMS saw a dip in numbers by 47 students.
Also at Monday’s school board meeting, Augusta’s Charlie Streisel presented a way for schools in Hampshire to become “somewhat independent,” and how the board can empower teachers to take more ownership.
Since Streisel spoke in the “appearances” portion of the meeting, board members were not able to respond or ask questions about his suggestions.
Board members also approved a lengthy list of personnel items, including the resignation of Anna Gebert as the RMS head volleyball coach and a long-term fifth grade sub at RES, the reclassification of a slew of aides as “supervisory aides” and a wide array of new volunteers.
Pancione added that central office staff traveled around the county Monday to check in on the students’ first day back, and he called it a “typical first day,” complete with a few transportation issues but nothing out of the ordinary.
