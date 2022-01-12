ROMNEY — The Hampshire County grand jury handed up indictments on 21 people during its January session last week.
The indicted:
Michael Wade McIntire, 32, 3rd offense of domestic battery. Charging documents say that he struck a family member on Oct. 23, 2020, after having prior convictions in Hampshire County and Warren County, Va.
Randall Craig Westfall, 51, driving with license revoked and the misdemeanor counts of possession of meth and operating an unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle. Charging documents say on Oct. 13 Westfall was behind the wheel of a vehicle with a brake light out after his license had been revoked for a 3rd DUI offense. Authorities found methamphetamine on him.
Brian Patrick Carter, 43, 2 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 1 of marijuana and the other of fentanyl. Charging documents say he had the drugs on Dec. 8, 2020.
Sharleen Lee VanDyke, 45, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy to do so. Charging documents say she conspired with Benjamin James Sines last March 4.
Benjamin James Sines, 44, delivery of fentanyl, delivery of an imitation substance and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, in addition to the conspiracy charge with Sharleen VanDyke. Charging documents say Sines sold fentanyl to an undercover informant on Feb. 22, and 2 days later sold the undercover operative a bag of Xylazine that Sines said was heroin. They say he had more fentanyl on him on March 4.
Travis Cody Chapman, 29, felony counts of driving with license revoked for a 3rd DUI and gross child neglect creating substantial risk of bodily injury, and 4 misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (2nd offense), DUI with a minor, unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle, and possession of marijuana. Charging documents indicate Chapman was stopped on Oct. 2 after having his license revoked previously in Hampshire and Berkeley counties. Authorities say he was under the influence with a 10-year-old in the vehicle, which had a headlight out, and had marijuana on him.
Bradley Scott Carter, who turns 32 Thursday, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of bodily injury and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and possession of fentanyl. Charging documents say that last Aug. 12 Carter was driving under the influence of drugs, and had both a year-old girl and a capsule of fentanyl in his vehicle.
Nathan Ray Messick, 43, felony counts of fleeing an officer with reckless indifference and while under the influence of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor counts of passing in a no-passing zone, running a stoplight and no motorcycle endorsement. Charging documents say that on July 10, took off when Deputy Timothy Veach told him to pull his motorcycle over. Authorities say he was under the influence as he ran a red light and passed in a no-passing zone.
Joshua Michael McDonald, 27, felony counts of forgery and possessing a firearm when prohibited, and 8 misdemeanor counts of possessing marijuana, possessing heroin, trespass, twice obstructing an officer, DUI, destruction of property and driving with license suspended. Charging documents say McDonald signed a fictitious name on a form consenting to a DUI blood draw at Hampshire Memorial Hospital on July 4. Police say he had 3 guns on him that day even though he had an armed robbery conviction in Maryland. Authorities said McDonald was in the parking lot of a bar outside Capon Bridge after hours. He ignored both Deputy Jacob Crites and Trooper J.L. Wolfe’s orders to get in a patrol car, breaking a bracelet Wolfe was wearing in the process. Authorities said he was driving under the influence and with a suspended license.
Kimberly Jean Miller, 49, DUI 3rd offense. Charging documents say she was stopped last April 1 after having 2 DUI convictions in 2013.
Joshua Lee Bolyard, 28, fleeing with reckless indifference and a misdemeanor count of a 2nd offense of driving with license suspended. Charging documents say when police signaled Bolyard to pull over last July 2 he sped off, forcing vehicles going both directions off the road. His license had been suspended in 2017.
David Wayne Pratt, 50, possessing fentanyl, conspiracy with Robert Harry Smith II to deliver it and transporting it into the state, and a misdemeanor open container charge. Charging documents say Pratt was apprehended last May 6 with the drug and both open and unopened cans of Twisted Tea in his vehicle.
Robert Harry Smith II, 33, possessing fentanyl with intent to deliver, conspiracy with Pratt to do so and transporting it into the state, and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and driving left of center. Charging documents say Smith’s Toyota SUV was stopped on May 6 with the drug in it after the vehicle collided with 2 others.
John Norval Buck II, 21, strangulation and a misdemeanor domestic battery. Charging documents say Buck hit a family member with both open and closed fists and apparently sat on her while choking her.
Robert W. Castillo, Ian Posada and Ericxander J. Frias, all 23-year-olds, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy of the same and 3 counts of conspiracy to attempt to obtain possession of a controlled substance through fraudulent information. Charging documents say the trio had the marijuana last March 11, that they conspired to pass a prescription in another man’s name at 3 different pharmacies in the Romney area, along with conspiring to pass the marijuana.
Frias was charged with 3 counts of attempting to obtain possession of the controlled substance through fraudulent information.
Ryan Jerry Wisor, 28, 2nd-degree sexual assault. Charging documents say that on July 4, 2020, Wisor grabbed and kissed a 15-year-old, groping her without consent.
Christopher Gene Stokes, 44, cruelty to animals. Charging documents say Stokes tied a zip tie around the neck of another couple’s dog, leading to its death.
Frank Michael Roper, 42, failure to update sex offender registry. Charging documents say that Roper did not notify State Police last March within 3 business days of being released from prison, as required by law.
Tabitha Marie Watson, 33, 2 counts of transporting a dangerous material into jail. Charging documents say Watson tried to bring 2 syringes and a glass pipe into Potomac Highlands Regional Jail last July 30. o
