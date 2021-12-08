ROMNEY — The break-in that turned into a shootout on Jan. 3 began with a father’s demands on his teenage son, testimony in court revealed last week.
“I was forced to do it,” now-20-year-old Austin Lee Fairman said last week, as he pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit burglary.
Fairman was also indicted by the September grand jury for conspiracy to commit kidnaping, but that charge was dropped in exchange for his guilty plea to the other charge.
Both Fairman’s attorney and Special Prosecutor John Ours of Petersburg painted a picture of young Fairman being a victim as well as a perpetrator.
They told Judge Carter Williams that Edward Fairman called his son, Austin, 78 times from prison, so recordings of the calls existed. The elder Fairman, they said, repeatedly pushed his son to take back what he considered his from Gregory Thomas Corwell, who lived on the north side of Springfield.
What Edward Fairman considered “his” was his girlfriend, who was living with Corwell, a diamond ring and a car.
“It took many, many, many calls before he agreed to do it,” defense attorney Paul Gwaltney of Martinsburg noted. “It took a lot of threatening by dad for him to do it.”
The younger Fairman gave in to his father’s demands, and on the night of Jan. 3 drove to Springfield with 3 other men, all between 43 and 60 years old.
While Austin Fairman reportedly stayed in the car, the 3 older men, Michael Paul Anderson, Terry Bruce Livermore Jr. and Edward John North Jr., allegedly broke into the house.
Corwell and another man, Gregory Shawn Robinette, returned fire and Austin Fairman was wounded in the exchange.
“He suffered 3 gunshot wounds that will remind him of this forever,” Gwaltney noted.
Ours asked Judge Williams to delay Fairman’s sentencing until February, after other defendants in the case are dealt with.
Ours is handling prosecutorial duties against Fairman, Anderson, Livermore and North, while Hampshire County Prosecutor Rebecca Miller pursues the cases against Corwell and Robinette. The prosecution had to be split because the 2 sets of defendants in the case are also victims of the other defendants.
