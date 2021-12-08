Nov. 29: Samantha Michelle Phillips, 32, of Saint Leonard, Md., was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant out of Calvert County, Md., for Unlawful Removal of Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Taking of Motor Vehicle and Theft of more than 25,000.
Dec. 1: Brooklyn Danielle Dolan, 28, of Romney was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant out of Frederick County, Md., for Possession of CDSx2, Theft, and Unlawful Taking of Motor Vehicle.
Dec. 2: Shana Kay Riggleman, 30, of Cresaptown, Md., was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant out of Garrett County, Md., for Failure to Appear, and CDS admin equip possession/distribution.
Nov. 29-Dec. 5
Warrant/process service: 4
