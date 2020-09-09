KEYSER — Seth Caudill has joined Potomac State College as the new director of the Mary F. Shipper Library.
Caudill received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from West Virginia University and also completed a master’s degree in library science at the University of Kentucky.
A Wayne County native and lifelong resident of the Mountain State, Caudill previously held library positions at West Virginia State University, Concord University and the West Virginia and Regional History Center in Morgantown.
He believes the central value and goal of the library is to meet the information and research needs of students, faculty, staff, and the community.
Resources at the library include electronic databases and e-books, as well as print materials such as journals, books and newspapers.
Computers are available on the 1st floor and laptops are available for use at the circulation desk.
The 2nd-floor study space provides a large area for students to study alone, in small groups or in larger gatherings. In addition to the updated open floor plan, the library also provides two additional study rooms which are available for reservations.
Caudill, who came aboard Aug. 1, said he is eager to work on the West Virginia Newspaper Project, a digital initiative available on the library’s website which preserves archival newspapers from the surrounding area.
“Increasing the digitization and accessibility of the Potomac State College Special Collections by preserving the local history of PSC, Mineral County and the Potomac Highlands Region is part of the library’s responsibility,” Caudill said.
