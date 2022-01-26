Simple solution
Editor:
Referencing the January 12 “Carroll’s Corner,” let me get this straight. The “band is not permitted to play at basketball games,” but “recorded music ... is completely legal.”
Duh. Ask the band to record the National Anthem, the Trojan fight song, and Nick’s special request, “Hang on Sloopy.”
Throw in “Take Me Home Country Roads” because, well, West Virginia. Add a few others from the band’s repertoire and bam!
Play the completely legal recorded music over the amplified speaker system.
Kathryn Ludwick, Burlington
Petersburg, too
Editor:
The only person I harm is myself and no one else.. I mind my own business and I don’t have time to worry about someone else, but there are some of you who like to put the blame on me because my name is the easiest to think of.
As I have said before, I have nothing to do with your personal problems because I’m not Dr. Phil or Dr. Ruth. Maybe a long story short: I really don’t give a damn, so if you don’t want to speak to me that is all right because I never liked either one of you anyhow. So be that way.
You are only hurting yourself. One more thing. That goes for people in Petersburg also.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
No valid argument?
Editor:
Since some representatives have decided to introduce a 15 week abortion ban in the State Legislature, let’s go through and debunk some of the different anti-abortion arguments.
First, they’ll cry about life begins at conception, and that the fetus is a separate person. They claim the fetus’ life comes first, which entitles them to disregard the woman’s body and rights to fixate on the fetus. Not sorry, but life is irrelevant. No person has the right to another person’s body, even when life is at stake. See McFall v Shimp (1978). The fetus is not entitled to the woman’s body, even if it can’t survive outside the woman’s uterus.
Next, you’ll hear them whine about “taking responsibility.” This is debunked by using their own words, showing their hypocrisy. You’ll hear pro-lifers push adoption instead of abortion, but adoption is putting the responsibility for raising the child on someone else, contradicting their argument.
They’ll go on to claim the fetus has a right to life. They falsely cite the Declaration of Independence as proof, when it actually does the opposite. The woman has unalienable rights, not the fetus. The woman’s rights don’t end simply because she is pregnant. The Constitution does not give government the authority to suspend bodily autonomy without due process of law and force women to give birth against their will. In fact, it expressly forbids it in the 4th and 14th Amendments. the 14th Amendment even specifically states birth is when you become a citizen, and there is no mention of the unborn anywhere in either the Declaration or the Constitution.
They’ll also falsely claim abortion is murder. If that was true, every single miscarriage becomes involuntary manslaughter by definition, and opens up every single pregnancy that doesn’t end in birth to criminal investigation. This would be an absolutely tyrannical expansion of government control over our lives. They love claiming that there is no right to take another life, yet forget justifiable homicide exists, and worship the Second Amendment.
There is not one single valid argument for banning abortion. Not one.
Michael E Herman, Romney
Inspiring arguments
Editor:
I am again inspired by Rev. Roy Knight’s column. His wisdom that informs us that voting machines were not used during the Exodus is an example. The plebiscite Moses held on the word of God is another gem.
He forgot to mention how quickly and frequently the Hebrews repudiated that vote with their actions. What this has to do with the John Lewis Corrupt Politicians Act eludes me.
He lauds the attempts of some clergy to fight the attempts to limit the suffrage of some – whom he neglects to identify. Not one individual or group whose rights are being infringed is identified.
If this is so egregious as to warrant a column, isn’t remarkable no victims are identified? I will help Comrade Roy with this. Non-citizens are targeted. Deceased individuals are targeted. People who have moved from the jurisdiction are targeted. People who vote multiple times are targeted.
Rev. Knight has expressed no con
cern for citizens who have obeyed the voting laws having their legal votes nullified by these malefactors. Why? If one wishes to purchase tobacco products, alcoholic beverages, or airplane tickets, one must produce a government photo ID.
This is to protect the integrity of honest voters’ ballots. I realize Moses did not require a government ID for the Israelites to endorse God, but . . .
The Corrupt Politicians’ Act authorizes ballot harvesting. Allowing political operatives to go door to door to collect mail-in ballots and then turn them in (or not) to election officials is tailor made for fraud. Going to extended care facilities to “help” residents fill out their ballots is revolting.
Rev. Knight endorses the bill which would “enshrine” this practice. Better check with Moses on that one. The bill also prohibits requiring signature matches on absentee ballots. It authorizes unmonitored drop-boxes for ballots.
What could go wrong there? If the crooked politicians don’t have enough votes on election day, they have seven to ten more days for mail-in ballots to show up – with or without a post mark. This has Rev. Knight’s blessing; Moses, I’m not so sure.
The same party is pushing this that pushed succession, the Ku Klux Klan, filibustering anti-lynching bills, civil rights legislation, and voting rights legislation.
When President Johnson had his epiphany and dropped his long-held support of segregations, he championed civil rights and voting rights legislation. A majority of his party continued to oppose the bills.
Dale Heideman, Capon Bridge
