One thing has changed. The football team is no longer parking cars at the bluegrass festival as a fundraiser. One thing hasn’t though: my friend Larry O’Brien is still going strong, 10 years after he died in the right place.
With the 4th of July here Sunday, what better time to celebrate America.
I got to thinking along these lines the other day in Wal-Mart (decidedly American even if most of the goods are made in Asia) when I saw a T-shirt (very American) that had a litany of all-American sentiments on it, from hot dogs and baseball to Chevrolets and Thanksgiving.
My first thought was to buy the T-shirt and simply copy the list as a feel-good column, but ripping off somebody else’s work would probably be un-American even though the American author Roger Caras once observed, “There is not one of us who hasn’t had a little larceny in his soul.”
Maybe that’s why any all-American list ought to include Jesse James as well as Mark Twain.
What I liked most about that T-shirt is what it made me realize about this nation.
The America I love isn’t defined by the big moments and well-known people that 1st come to mind.
Granted, those moments, those people are symbolic of our greatness. I’m talking about D-Day, landing on the moon, Abraham Lincoln, Robert C. Byrd or the California gold rush.
Great achievements, great people. I’m glad they were ours.
But the America that swells my heart is the one I see every day if I bother to look around and soak it in.
It’s a place where high school football players, coaches and parents man the parking at a bluegrass festival on a sunny summer weekend like the Trojan squad did at the South Branch shindig for so many years; I’m sorry it stopped.
It’s where the best coconut cream pie I ever had (sorry, Mom) comes at a restaurant with a waitress who feels she knows us well enough to ’fess up on one visit to under-billing us on our last visit — and we paid it.
It’s an America where I can buy foot-specific, moisture-wicking, ankle-high socks for a reasonable price (even if they’re made in Asia too).
It’s the land of endless roadside garage sales, Tuesday night soccer at the School for the Deaf and an alleyway named for an old black man whose main contribution late in life was simply to add to the endearing small-town charm of Romney.
It’s an old garage painted like the Stars and Stripes along Route 28 — and deer nibbling at the bit of garden we try to set out.
It’s a little band of Episcopalians giving books to school kids and a community church in Augusta, West by-God Virginia, having a biker Sunday and a roadside prayer stand.
My America is a place where we’re free to pursue happiness and find love, wherever that takes us. It’s a place where a small-town guy can make it in the big city (or at least its wealthy suburbs) and follow his heart back to the sticks.
This America of mine is overflowing with good people trying their best, even when they screw up along the way. It’s a land of redemption despite F. Scott Fitzgerald’s assertion that there are no 2nd acts in American lives.
Ask my friend Larry O’Brien. He received the ultimate 2nd act after his heart stopped beating up at the Wellness Center early in 2011. Or maybe it was a 3rd or 4th act.
My America has big cities teeming with life and problems and opportunity, and small towns that overflow with all those things as well.
My America isn’t perfect, and never will be. But, by gosh, it’s mine to embrace and it’s yours too.
This 4th of July, be sure to celebrate our independence as a nation and our freedom as individuals. The day is all about this America that I love.
