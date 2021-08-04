Voting rights
Regarding the front page story in June 23’s paper about The “No Brainer” Voter Bill, the subject of the story says the bill would put an end to the power grab in Washington.
Actually, the truth is the exact opposite.
The 886-page bill would federalize all state election laws giving more power to Congress and to the unaccountable bureaucracy.
The US Constitution (Article 1, Section 4, Clause 1) gives the power to state legislatures to determine the time, places, and manner of holding elections. Throughout our 230 year history this is how elections have been regulated.
Our current election laws have never been less restrictive. Most states now allow early voting and voting by mail. In fact, the new Georgia law allows early voting and no excuse absentee voting. This law is being challenged in court by the Biden Justice Department. Some states are more restrictive such as the President’s home state of Delaware which does not allow early voting. Another northeastern state, New Hampshire also does not allow early voting. Neither state is being sued by the Justice Department.
The President and other Democrats have argued that the election laws in many red states result in the suppression of the black vote. They say that the state laws amount to a return to the days of Jim Crow.
The President called the Georgia law “Jim Crow on steroids.” The ultimate in voter suppression occurred in Texas when Democrat state legislators left the state in order to avoid voting on legislation concerning election laws, preventing Republicans from passing the bill for lack of a quorum. They left the state to go to Washington, DC where they met with various Democrat leaders, including Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Texas law allows early voting that included twelve hours on Saturday and six hours on Sunday. The Democrats main complaint is that the new law does not allow 24 hour voting and bans drive-through voting by the able-bodied. The law currently allows those who are “physically unable to enter the polling place” to vote by drive-through.
President Biden called this bill un-American and part of a 21st century Jim Crow assault. To compare taking away 24 hour voting and drive through voting to forcing blacks to pay poll taxes, to take literacy tests, and be faced with violence when trying to register to vote is pure nonsense.
Doug Lewis, Three Churches
