Valentine’s Day keeps top candy maker hopping
Eric Hott, the name and brain behind EH Chocolates in Kirby, is far from a candy rookie, and he’s seen his name on a number of “best of”” lists over the years. The latest honor is courtesy of Best Things West Virginia, who named Hott’s chocolates one of the “8 Best Candy Shops in West Virginia.”
The article lauded the Kirby business as “one of West Virginia’s best kept secrets,” and to Hott, it's all about quality.
It’s always been about quality.
“If I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do it right,” he said. “I’ve been doing this here for a long time…You want to make sure it’s consistent quality, and strive for excellence.”
If there was ever a time for a chocolatier to be excellent, the Valentine’s Day rush would be it. The holiday, or as Hott joking called it, “a florist’s Daytona 500,” definitely keeps him busy.
As in, really busy.
“This time of year, it’s always work,” he admitted, comparing the stretch before the sweetheart-centric holiday to a university’s “hell week” of exams. This year has its own challenges, too, with the holiday happening only a day after Super Bowl Sunday, which Hott said might affect the amount of people even taking Valentine’s Day into consideration.
The chef, whose background boasts significant international experience, also offered a bit of insight into the Valentine’s trends he’s seen here: “Valentine’s Day overall is very spontaneous, because it’s fairly guy-oriented, and they get to the last minute and think, ‘oh, crap,’” Hott laughed. “I’ve bailed out a lot of people on Valentine’s Day.”
Whether it’s cheesecakes, chocolate-covered strawberries, truffles or any other seasonal fan-favorites, Hott said he’s always focused on freshness.
“I want everything fresh,” he said, but added another insider tip about his baked goods:
“Everything tastes better a day old,” he revealed.
After a tough Valentine’s Day last year, which posed challenges both weather-wise (there was snow and ice last year around this time) and on Hott’s farm, he’s facing this year’s holiday head-on, and he said that so far, so good, and that every day is a learning experience for him.
“I keep learning every day, as far as the food, but I’m not reinventing the wheel here,” he said. “There’s lots of trial and error over here; time is money, and so is food, and it’s not getting cheaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.