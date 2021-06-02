If you believe the Almighty’s wrathful lightning strikes (think Sodom, Gomorrah and pillars of salt) can jump from the point of greatest impact through printed news pages, you might want to set down the copy of the Review you’re holding.
We’re about to mix journalism and Christianity again. I’m willing to take my chances if you are.
Now that I think of it, if you will indulge a little sidetrack to set things up, fearless journalism was all the rage in the late 1800s and early 1900s. It was the perfect setting for a guy like Finley Peter Dunne, who was destined for greatness based on his name alone. It just rolls off the tongue.
Finley. Peter. Dunne.
Fortunately, Mr. Dunne lived up to his potential. He was writing about politics and civic affairs for the Chicago Daily News by age 20 and talked his editors into letting him follow the Chicago White Stockings – the rage of the city – on their road trips, 1st to cover the team and 2nd to write about politics and civic affairs elsewhere.
Heck, ol’ Finley Peter even coined the term “southpaw” to mean a left-handed pitcher. You can look it up. He did a lot of political commentary with humor. And once, to get back to where this story began, he wrote this in 1902:
“The role of the journalist is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.”
My gosh, that’s grand.
It’s so grand that 85 years later, a noted theologian named Martin Marty adapted it. Since Mr. Marty brought the thought into religious thinking in 1987, it has been used to variously describe all Christians or, more specifically, prophets.
“The role of the prophet is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.”
Pretty powerful – and fear-inducing – thinking there. Even more so when you associate it with journalists rather than people we expect to stand in God’s favor. People rarely associate the work of journalists with that of prophets.
At any rate, a couple of scriptures I encountered over the weekend – stop snickering, darn it – set my thinking on its ear. Or, to provide written continuity, these scriptures afflicted my comfortableness.
The 1st came Saturday on a calendar that has a daily scripture (I’m hearing disbelieving snickers again). It caught my eye because it was from a minor prophet, Joel, and my mind immediately leapt to my good friend and young colleague, sports editor Joel Whetzel, and it was I who started snickering, until I read the words of Joel 3:10.
“Beat your plowshares into swords and your pruning hooks into spears. Let the weakling say, ‘I am strong!’”
Did you do the same double take I did? Isn’t the scripture supposed to talk about beating your swords into plowshares and promoting peace? Well, that was Isaiah’s domain and he wrote exactly that in Chapter 2, Verse 4.
“He will judge between the nations and will settle disputes for many peoples. They will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will not take up sword against nation, nor will they train for war anymore.”
But beating plowshares back into swords? That’s, well, uncomfortable for some of us. Commentators say Joel was exhorting every man (and woman) to not be complacent, to not make excuses (like weakness) to avoid spiritual battle. That’s pretty challenging.
So was the Gospel reading Sunday at church. (Again, Trinity Lutheran in Keyser escaped without a lightning strike, although God might have messed with the electronics a little; the carillon tolled noon at 12:10.)
Mark 9:40 told us: “Whoever is not against us is for us.”
Backwards, huh? How many politicians – including the ones who say they stand for good, old-fashioned morality – turn that around and say, “If you’re not for us, you’re against us.”
Except that’s not what Jesus said to his own disciples, and they were pretty upright guys to begin with. But the Savior of Mankind basically told his inner circle to chill, to quit nitpicking people who essentially get it right, but don’t dot all the apostolic i’s or cross their epistle-ic t’s.
I’m guessing some of you are comforted by these thoughts and others are afflicted. I know I was.
