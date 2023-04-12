Hampshire saw most fatal crashes in 2020
Statistics for all sorts of figures rolled in after the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, and while most folks were encouraged to stay home, the roads were still busy.
And dangerous.
In fact, according to 2022 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 39,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2020 on U.S. roadways – an increase of about 7 percent from 2019.
And the route in West Virginia with the most fatalities?
You guessed it: Route 50.
In 2020, there were 14 fatalities and 11 crashes along Route 50 in West Virginia, but that’s not all: Hampshire County clocked in at number 1 for the Mountain State county with the highest number of fatalities from car crashes.
Hampshire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed, saw 56.0 car crash fatalities per 100,000 people, with three deaths involving drunk drivers, and seven fatalities along Route 50 within the county.
While Hampshire tops the list, Grant is number 2.
In almost half of all fatal crashes, drivers were either speeding, under the influence of alcohol, not wearing a seatbelt or some mix of the three, NHTSA reported. The higher speed limits on highways result in crashes that are more fatal, simply because vehicles are moving at a faster speed.
The National Safety Council reported in January that in many states, car crash deaths decreased by a significant amount from January 2022.
West Virginia was not one of those states.
The Mountain State was one of nine states that experienced an increase of 24% or greater compared to last year – quite a bit greater, with an increase of 89%, the highest increase behind Wyoming.
