Just around the corner, down any road in Hampshire County, floats the sweet, sweet smell of fresh cut hay. Roll down the window and take it in—fresh air. On sunny days tractors ride through the gently waving fields of grass, cutting for hay. Rakers and balers return in the following days to roll it up into big round bales.
There is a beauty in the golden hay bales scattered across the rolling hills against the forested mountain backdrop. Travelers and tourists enjoy the view and the aroma.
One city visitor was heard saying, “I love how they artfully placed those bales in the field!” Country life is good.
Behind the scenes that fill the traveler’s senses is the hard work of Hampshire County farmers. Timing the cutting, raking and baling of the hay against the potential rain is critical. It has to be dry to bale. Farmers also can’t mow too soon as quality is based on grass maturity. It’s a balance; some say a gamble.
Those bales also are an essential part of raising livestock. Cattle, sheep and horses depend on hay to get them through the winter. It’s their source of crucial fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals.
In the spring, travelers are also delighted to see little calves dancing about the fields. Smiles flash across their faces seeing the young snuggling with the mama cow or chasing other calves through the field. It warms the heart.
Those bucolic scenes are on one of the many farms across the county, like Loy’s, McDaniels, Rudolph, or Quicken Farms. Those little calves, fresh to the world, are always under the watchful eye of a farmer. Sometimes, a cow giving birth may need help because a calf can come out backward. If frost is on the ground, the newborn could get too cold to survive. The farmer needs to be there. Early mornings are just part of farm life. As farmer Mike Rudolph once said, “It’s never a dull moment.”
Those fields of hay and cattle are a joyful experience for those visiting Hampshire County. Some are also coming to tour the farms in our county. The Hampshire County Farm Crawl is coming on July 15 and 16. Folks visit Hampshire County to be outdoors, enjoy local foods and see farmers, musicians and artists in action.
Tourism, including agritourism, is a big part of the Hampshire County economy and throughout West Virginia. What brings them here is the clean rivers, green forests and beautiful farm fields. It’s also why many choose to live here.
Hampshire County farmers are the hard-working folks creating those memorable scenes and growing America’s food. This time of year, tourists and residents alike set out on the Hampshire County roads to enjoy beautiful farm fields and that sweet, sweet smell just Around the Corner.
With a farm background and degrees from West Virginia University in forestry and entomology, Peter Wood completed his 30-year career as a science communicator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Now retired and living full-time in Hampshire County, he is exploring our rivers, forests and communities to share their stories.
