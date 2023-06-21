Around the corner – farming

Picturesque hay bales artfully placed by Hampshire County farmers.

Just around the corner, down any road in Hampshire County, floats the sweet, sweet smell of fresh cut hay. Roll down the window and take it in—fresh air. On sunny days tractors ride through the gently waving fields of grass, cutting for hay. Rakers and balers return in the following days to roll it up into big round bales.

 There is a beauty in the golden hay bales scattered across the rolling hills against the forested mountain backdrop. Travelers and tourists enjoy the view and the aroma.

Peter Wood

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.