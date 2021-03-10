A year ago, as pandemic panic gripped our land, health experts were trotting out 4 pieces of advice for all of us to ensure we remained uninfected and didn’t spread Covid-19.
Socially distance, they said, and wear a mask. That’s 1 and 2.
Wash your hands thoroughly. That’s 3.
And don’t touch your face.
Oh yeah. I bet you forgot that one like I did.
We all have been acutely aware of social distancing and mask wearing for a year now. It gets thrown in our face (metaphorically) about every time we turn on the TV or walk into a store.
We get it. We’ve done that as a nation — absent a few diehard pandemic deniers. We’ve kept our distance. We’ve covered our mouths and noses.
And washing our hands?
Heck, much to the delight of the makers of Lysol and Clorox, we’ve washed everything from the fingertips up, and all around us too. We’ve wiped our chairs, desks, dashboards, doorknobs — you name it. I have a friend who even wipes her wipe dispenser and wash bucket just for good measure.
But not touching our faces? After the 1st few weeks, who was talking about that any more?
Yet, APIC, the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (which should be APICE, shouldn’t it?) says not touching our faces is critical to cutting down on the spread of respiratory diseases.
Apparently, it’s not really the whole face, just the eyes, nose and mouth to keep from touching. “Why?” APIC asks rhetorically on its website. “These mucous membranes are a portal of entry for germs that cause respiratory infections, including Covid-19.”
Not touching your face becomes important when you consider that people touch their face an estimated 23 times an hour.
“When you touch your face, the germs on your hands can take up residence in your mucous membranes and cause infections,” APIC warns.
The 1st thing that strikes me about these assertions is that apparently in the United States there is a person (or people) who make a living at counting the number of times an hour people touch their faces. What a country.
The 2nd thing is how do you train us 23-times-an-hour face touchers to not?
Well, there are apparently people who also make a living thinking up and disseminating advice on this important health practice.
The University of Maryland Medical System put together a handy page on just this very topic. Among their pieces of advice:
• Be aware. (They say watch other people touching their faces; I say that can get you into unsocially distanced trouble.)
• Change the way you sit. (Remember the etiquette chant that made the rounds, at least when I was a kid? “Johnny, Johnny, strong and able, keep your elbows off the table.” Apparently that’s key to not touching your face. You apparently are less apt to rest your chin on your hands.)
• Keep your hands busy. (Idle hands, they say are the devil’s workshop — or germ’s subway.)
• Tie or pinch back hair (assuming that, unlike me, you still have some).
• Wear a scent (on your hands, not in your usual spots; this will apparently nasally alert you that you’re bringing your dangerous digits close to your mucous membranes).
• Wear a mask. (A face shield would be even more impenetrable, especially if it were form fitting.)
• Imagine your hands are dirty (although that never stopped a 10-year-old boy, and Lord knows there’s a 10-year-old boy lurking near the surface of every grown man).
OK, I’ll lay off, but I think you might agree with me that the advice (don’t touch your face) is difficult to carry out and the strategies for doing so seem to have come from someone in an ivory tower, not living in the real world.
Maybe the best advice for not getting those germs on your hands anywhere near your facial openings would be to wear latex gloves dipped frequently in a Clorox solution. But there are probably problems with that.
So, if we masked up, socially distanced and learned to wipe down everything, do you suppose Covid-19 spread so wildly throughout the United States because we didn’t stop touching our faces and health experts quit harping on it?
This column would have taken the average reader a little over 7 minutes — time enough for about 3 face touches out of an hourly average of 23. Yes, even slapping your forehead and muttering “what a buffoon” counts as a touch.
