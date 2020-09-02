ROMNEY — The Centennial celebration for the passing of the 19th Amendment went off without a hitch Sunday at Indian Mound Cemetery in Romney.
The event, which saw remarks from Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle as well as speeches about the importance of West Virginia in the process of passing the amendment and the contribution of suffragists in the Mountain State.
Luanne Smith and Christina Vogt conducted research with financial assistance from the West Virginia Humanities Council and wanted to commemorate the passing of the women’s right to vote by holding a celebration at the cemetery, where some of the major players of the time are buried.
Gov. John J. Cornwell and Edna Brady Cornwell were some of the gravesites honored at the event, along with Margaret Keller, Garnett K. Kump and J. Sloan Kuykendall.
