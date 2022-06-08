Lyme disease spreads rapidly across West Virginia
The state’s Bureau of Public Health reported last week that cases of Lyme disease in West Virginia jumped nearly 50% last year — and more than 400% since 2015.
The 1,546 cases in 2021 compares to 1,062 in 2020 and just 289 in 2015.
Historically limited to the Eastern Panhandle, Lyme disease has progressively become more common in northern, eastern, and central West Virginia. A report from the state shows that the disease was found in 52 of the state’s 55 counties during 2020.
Tamitha Wilkins, the Hampshire County Health Department director, said the state’s uptick in cases is coming from the disease’s spread geographically.
“It’s not that much worse here,” she said.
Cases are beginning to rise as summer approaches, but Wilkins said Lyme has become a year-round disease.
“People think tics are only in the summer,” she said, “but you have those warm winter days and tics come out.”
The county had an upsurge in Lyme in late February and early March, she said. Another spike comes every fall when hunters take to the woods.
In 2017, West Virginia was designated a high-incidence-Lyme-disease state.
Lyme disease isn’t the only tick-borne threat.
Anaplasmosis, ehrlichiosis, and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever have also been reported in West Virginia, with less than 10 cases of each per year.
“You can’t count the number of those on one hand,” Wilkins said.
Tick-borne infections can cause a variety of symptoms including fever, headache, chills, myalgia and rash. Most infections occur from late spring through early fall when ticks are most active.
“The most effective way to prevent tick-borne diseases is to use tick repellent when you are in wooded and brushy areas,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests people routinely check their clothing for ticks, examine gear and pets, shower soon after being outdoors and check their bodies for ticks.
When seeking medical assistance, it’s important to save any ticks that may have been involved with a bite, which may help medical staff identify the tick. Medical treatments are effective in treating tick-borne diseases and can prevent severe complications when given early in the course of infection.
