The House of the Setting Sun plans to open Friday
GREEN SPRING —Around every Easter, something creepy starts stirring in Green Spring.
For the last 30 years, the House of the Setting Sun has gotten to work in the spring, preparing to open their doors to the public and offer a howling good time once fall rolls around.
This spring was plagued by a real-life scare: the COVID-19 pandemic, and both the kids and adults alike who make the House of the Setting Sun such a Hampshire County mainstay said they weren’t sure it would even be open this fall.
“We just started doing it,” said Justin Kirk, who called himself one of the “grown ups” with the Community Involvement for Kids organization. “We did decide to start putting it together, and we were hoping it was going to be able to happen.”
Justin explained that even if the word came out from the state that haunts across the Mountain State needed to remain dormant this season, they’d have a jump on next year’s opening.
“We’d already be set; we’d just be tweaking and perfecting what we already have,” he added.
The group doesn’t have to worry about that this year, because once Friday, Sept. 25 rolls around, the doors will be wide open for folks who want to get their haunt on. In fact, Justin explained, every year the House of the Setting Sun has a theme, but this year’s theme is the delightfully mysterious “Open for Business.”
With the cloud of COVID-19 still very much over West Virginia, Justin explained that safety would be a priority as folks make their way through the building.
“All of the guests will be required to wear masks, and we will be temperature checking as soon as they get out of their cars,” he said. In addition to guests being masked up, Justin described something about this year that’s going to be a little different. In past years, when guests bought their tickets, they would wait around (go to the gift shop, the photo booth, the concession stand, etc.) until their group number was called, and then they’d enter the house with a group of about 15 people.
This year, guests will be “grouped” with only the folks they came with. That way, there’s less intermingling and gathering between other guests. There’s an unexpected benefit too, Justin said.
“With the bigger groups, sometimes if they’re at the back of the group it’s hard to scare them,” he pointed out. “They can hear the people in the front and they know something’s coming.” With smaller groups, the spookiness factor can ramp up, since there’s more of the element of surprise.
Eriyah Handley is one of the kids working the house this year, and she was animated as she described her anticipation.
“I’m seriously so excited,” she said with a smile. “And I’m a senior this year, so I can’t wait.”
Handley works in the section of the house she calls “the prison,” and she said her role to play is pretty straightforward.
“I do a lot of hissing and screaming,” she said with a laugh. “It’s going to be so much fun, I can’t wait.”
Handley is one of many kids who devote hours and hours of their time perfecting the Hampshire haunt, and kids of all ages across the counties (and even from surrounding counties) band together to put on the event.
“We get kids from Frostburg, Capon Bridge, all over,” said Tammy Kirk, the daughter of the Community Involvement for Kids nonprofit president Saundra Stinnette.
Stinnette added, “There are all kinds of kids. Some are jocks, some do cheer, some do other stuff, but they all come together here. They take up for each other at school, too. We’re a family.”
The House of the Setting Sun opens its doors officially on Friday, and will be open subsequently on Friday and Saturday nights all through October. Special blackout nights will be on Oct. 29 and 30, where all lights will be turned off and guests will be presented with a glow stick as their only light source.
With everyone masked up, avoiding congregating and observing social distances, there’s nothing to be afraid of at the “open for business” House of the Setting Sun.
Well, other than the obvious.
