Farm Credit webinar
advocates for ag
Review Staff
Farm Credit of the Virginias’ Knowledge Center is preparing its 3rd advocating-for-agriculture webinar, open to anyone involved or interested in telling the story of agriculture,
“Advocating at Home” will be held at 8 p.m. May 11.
“Agriculture advocacy plays an important role in the health and education of the industry,” Sarah Scyphers, Knowledge Center Program Specialist, said. “The panel of speakers are ready to arm you with additional knowledge, experience and tools you can add to your advocacy toolbox.”
The panel includes Emily Solis with Animal Ag Alliance, Jaclyn Wilson with Wilson Ranch/Flying Diamond Beef, Morgan Messer with Mercy Mill Farm and Callie Taylor Dayton of May Tree Farm.
Topics discussed will focus on how to effectively tell your story online and to others in the same industry and the importance of social transparency.
The seminar will begin with participants gaining access to view panel member videos between May 3 and 10, followed by a live virtual Q-and-A session at 8 p.m. May 11.
Register for the free session by May 3 by contacting the Knowledge Center at KnowledgeCenter@FCVirginias.com.
Farm Credit of the Virginias provides over $1.8 billion in financing to more than 11,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland. o
* * *
Summit sets earnings record
Review Staff
MOOREFIELD – Summit Financial Group has reported record earnings for the 1st quarter – $10.4 million, or 80 cents a share.
Earnings beat the previous record set last quarter, $10.3 million. Earnings for 2020’s 1st quarter were $4.51 million.
“For the 2nd consecutive quarter, Summit achieved both record quarterly earnings per share and net income,” CEO H. Charles Maddy III said.
Summit is a $3.25-billion financial holding company that provides community banking services at 43 locations in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky. o
* * *
Highland sees earnings rise
Review Staff
PETERSBURG — The owner of Capon Valley Bank saw earnings for the 1st quarter soar nearly 20 percent over a year ago.
Highlands Bankshares Inc. has reported earnings of $1.05 million for the 3-month period ended March 31, an increase of 19.82 percent from the $873,000 earned during the same period in 2020.
Per-share income jumped from 65 cents to 78 cents.
The company’s board of directors will pay a 40-cent dividend on May 7 to those holding shares as of Friday.
Highlands Bankshares Inc. operates 12 banking locations in West Virginia and Virginia through its 2 wholly owned subsidiary banks, The Grant County Bank and Capon Valley Bank. o
* * *
Summit acquiring
some MVB banks
Review Staff
MOOREFIELD — Fairmont-based MVB Bank is selling 5 of its locations between Charleston and Huntington to Summit Community Bank.
MVB’s southern West Virginia community banking operations include full service centers in East Charleston, Hurricane, Barboursville and Huntington. Another 2 drive-ups are in Barboursville and Huntington.
Summit will assume $193 million in MVB deposits and $57 million in loans as well.
Summit bought MVB’s Eastern Panhandle operations in 2020.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. It is expected to close this summer. o
