All 3 food pantries accept food donations when they are open — the 1st 4 Tuesdays of the month from 4-6 p.m. for the Capon Bridge Food Pantry, located in the Amazing Grace Baptist Church on Christian Church Road.
The Springfield Food Pantry is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Springfield Assembly of God, 7637 Cumberland Road, and the Romney Food Pantry on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the United Methodist Church (using the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner).
Cash donations are welcome, used to shop for needed items. Checks can be sent to the Capon Bridge Food Pantry at P. O. Box 540, Capon Bridge, WV 26711, to the Springfield Food Pantry at P. O. Box 492, Springfield, WV 26763, and to the Romney Food Pantry checks at 49 N. High Street, Romney, WV 26757.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.