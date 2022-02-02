KEYSER — After a 2-year hiatus, Introduction to Fly Fishing will once again be offered as a special interest course at Potomac State College.
The art of fly-fishing offers a relaxing and distinctive way to catch fish. According to the U.S. National Park Service, “fly fishing is one of the most adventurous ways to enjoy lands and waterways. And…not all fly fishing happens in high-alpine lakes; it can be done almost anywhere from the seashore to streams and everywhere in between.”
“Some of the best fly-fishing opportunities are available in this region, including the North and South Branches of the Potomac River, the Savage River drainage system, the Casselman and the Youghiogheny to name a few,” said Professor Tom Sydow, who will teach the class along with fishing guide Charlie Laffey.
“Classroom sessions along with hands-on instruction will focus on the difference between fly fishing, spin fishing and bait fishing; the correct equipment; reading the water; and fly patterns that imitate insects,” Sydow said.
Classes will be held in Science Hall, Room 120, from 5 to 8 p.m. every other Thursday on March 10 and 24, April 7 and 21, and May 5. The cost of the class remains at $99.
This course tends to fill up quickly, so secure your seat by visiting potomacstatecollege.edu and click on the fly fishing icon under the Spotlight tab.
For more information, contact Sydow at tom.sydow@mail.wvu.edu or at 304-788-6996, or Laffey at cdl26726@yahoo.com.
