ROMNEY — Registration for this year’s summer program with Hampshire County Schools is now underway – and the deadline to register will be here before you know it.
This year’s program will be held for four weeks, from June 21 until July 14, and will serve students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Elementary sites for kids in kindergarten through fourth grade will be at both Augusta and Romney elementary schools. The secondary site for kids in fifth through eighth grade will be at Romney Middle School, and a credit recovery program will be available at Hampshire High.
The elementary program will focus on outdoor experiences, P.E. lessons, art projects and S.T.E.M. activities – and the school system invites community members to share lessons with students in the program throughout its four-week run.
The program will include at least one field trip, and will conclude with a field day.
This year’s middle school program will look a little different: there will be two units, with the theme “Everything Outdoors” for the first eight days of the program, and finish up with “Everything West Virginia” for the second eight days.
Middle school students will be able to select Unit 1, Unit 2 or both. The program for middle schoolers will feature daily S.T.E.M. activities, as well as career and technical education opportunities, outdoor learning, activities from community partners and more.
For any questions regarding this year’s summer program, you can contact either of the two coordinators: Heather Davis at hdavis@k12.wv.us or 304-822-3018, or Stephanie Buckley at sybuckley@k12.wv.us or 304-822-5014.
The deadline to register for this year’s summer program is April 28. To register, head on over to the county school system’s home page – boe.hamp.k12.wv.us – and under “News and Announcements,” click the link that that reads, “Register your child now.” o
