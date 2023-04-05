stem

From 2021: students explore a cavern while on a field trip during 2021’s summer program.

ROMNEY — Registration for this year’s summer program with Hampshire County Schools is now underway – and the deadline to register will be here before you know it. 

This year’s program will be held for four weeks, from June 21 until July 14, and will serve students in kindergarten through eighth grade. 

