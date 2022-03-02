WINCHESTER — Valley Health System says it is investing an extra $17.2 million in its 6,000-member workforce this year through an array of compensation enhancements.
Valley Health is:
• Making what it calls market adjustments to base pay;
• Raising starting pay for entry-level positions;
• Giving a 3% pay increase for all eligible full-time and part-time employees.
The nonprofit health system, one of the largest employers in the tri-state region, has accelerated the increases in response to climbing inflation rates affecting everyday expenses including fuel, groceries, and essential goods.
Since 2020, Valley Health has poured more than $50 million into payroll increases and benefits in a concerted effort to retain staff, remain an employer of choice, and ensure the highest quality care for the community.
“I have profound respect for our team at Valley Health who have shown such resilience and continue to make an incredible difference in the health and well-being of their patients, coworkers and the community,” said President and CEO Mark Nantz. “They are the ones who breathe life into our mission — serving our community by improving health.”
He said offering competitive pay and benefits is essential to remaining the region’s premier healthcare provider, and the healthcare employer of choice.
Each year, Valley Health reviews regional data to ensure staffers are compensated fairly compared to other healthcare employers. The information is used to adjust pay rates where needed and establish a budget for annual merit increases in pay.
Over the past 2 years, this market analysis has driven more than $50 million in pay increases at Valley Health. That includes raising the starting wage from $12 to $14 per hour in January 2021 and again last month to $15 per hour.
Collectively, these changes affect 80% of Valley Health’s employees. Additionally, Valley Health will provide a 3% annual increase to all eligible full-time and part-time employees, effective April 3.
Valley Health offers employees a comprehensive array of benefits including tuition reimbursement, 403b retirement contribution and employer match, health insurance coverage, optical and dental plans, and dependent-care accounts.
2022 marks the 2nd year that Valley Health has maintained its health insurance plans with no premium increase to employees.
“The ongoing commitment of our team is integral to maintaining an exceptional environment in which to work and receive health care,” Nantz said. “The pandemic created major financial, supply chain, staffing and morale challenges throughout the world. We felt compelled to do what we could now to express our gratitude and support to this amazing team.”
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland.
It is Hampshire County’s 2nd-biggest employer, behind the school system, operating Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center a multispecialty clinic, a transport service and home healthcare service.
The system includes six hospitals, more than 70 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health.
