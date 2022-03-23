Judge Carter Williams is asking for the newest judicial misconduct charge against him to be dismissed.
“There is no factual or legal basis existing upon which JIC and JDC, acting within their limited subject matter jurisdiction, could lawfully assert, file, and maintain the instant Formal Statement of Charges against Judge Williams,” begins his 1,389-word response to the charge.
It concludes with, “Wherefore, Judge Williams requests that the Formal Statement of Charges tiled against him be dismissed.”
The JIC — Judicial Investigations Commission — on Feb. 14 charged Williams with a single count of misconduct stemming from 2 incidents at the Moorefield Walmart when he left the premises without paying for items. Both were resolved without criminal charges being filed.
The Judicial Hearing Board is scheduled to convene on June 14 to hear that charge and 10 others brought last fall against the Moorefield-based 22nd Circuit judge. The circuit covers Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton counties.
If Williams’ March 14 response to the new charge is to be considered more than rhetoric, he must file a motion to dismiss and a memorandum in support of it by May 23.
The investigation commission charged Williams on Feb. 14 with violating 5 points of the Code of Judicial Conduct and 3 points of the Rules of Professional Conduct for lawyers.
The charging documents allege that on Aug. 18 of last year — after he was already under investigation for misconduct stemming from a July traffic stop — Williams checked himself out at the Moorefield Walmart without paying for roughly 10 items.
The matter was resolved in the following days by Williams paying for the items.
When the commission was finally informed of the incident on Feb. 10, it quickly found out that Williams had been involved in a similar situation at Walmart a year before.
On July 21, 2020, the charges contend, he self-checked out at the same Walmart, chatting with another person during the process, and walked off with $300 worth of merchandise.
Again, he later paid for the items. Walmart did not press criminal charges in either instance.
Williams’ response generally concedes the facts surrounding the 2 shopping trips.
But, his attorney Mike Benninger argues, “he did not perceive that the incident at Walmart on August 18, 2021, five weeks after the July 11, 2021 encounter with Officer Johnson, was germane, material, or even relevant to the investigation; and neither Judge Williams nor Prosecutor (Lucas) See nor Chief (Stephen) Riggleman were under any obligation or duty to disclose or report to JIC or JDC two events, unrelated to the subject matter of the then pending complaints and the corresponding investigation…”
Williams also contends that the new charge violates procedures set up earlier in February to govern evidence and testimony for a hearing that was originally scheduled for Feb. 23. That was postponed after the new charge surfaced.
The Judicial Investigation Commission originally filed charges against Williams in October arising out of a July 11 traffic stop by Moorefield policeman Deavonta Johnson, who said he observed the judge with a cellphone in his hand while behind the wheel.
Their interaction was captured on the officer’s body camera. During and after the call, Williams called or talked face to face with the Moorefield officer in charge that night, Moorefield’s police chief and former police chief, Moorefield’s mayor and Chief Judge Charles Carl.
“Judge Williams has admitted at all times since the encounter that he was agitated, frustrated, upset, impatient, and worried about his daughters who were then at his residence awaiting his arrival at the time of the traffic stop, and he was rude, impatient, and abrasive during the encounter — and nothing more,” his late-November response acknowledged.
The commission charged him with 11 counts of judicial and professional misconduct.
Williams could be suspended without pay and even lose his law license.
Hearing the case will be a 9-member board that consists of 3 circuit judges, a senior status judge, a family court judge, a magistrate and 3 public members, all appointed by the State Supreme Court.
The Judicial Investigations Commission, Judicial Hearing Board and Judicial Disciplinary Commission — the JDC — are all arms of the State Supreme Court, which makes the final rulings on ethics issues concerning judges and lawyers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.