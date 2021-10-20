Folks may be up to their ears in “vaccine talk,” but with flu season upon us, it’s time to prepare and consider baring that arm for a flu shot.
October marks the early days of flu season, but with businesses reopening from the pandemic, travel restrictions lifted and students back in the classrooms, the flu can be easily spread in the community.
Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins said the forecast for the flu here is a little different than it was last year, and that the state is seeing different patterns as well.
“Our state has anticipated we’ll see more flu cases than last year,” she warned, and said that about a month ago, the state was seeing pediatric influenza B cases.
That’s early for kids, but vaccinations for the illness are available for ages 6 months and older for the regular dose, and 65 and older for the high-dose shot.
Wilkins recommended that everyone get the flu shot; there’s no reason not to.
“We are in flu season,” she said, “(After the shot) you have 2 weeks to build up immunity against the flu.”
When should folks think about getting their shot?
“October is usually a good month to get it,” Wilkins pointed out, “but it’s never too late.”
The Center for Disease Control encourages people to get their vaccine by the end of October, and now is the time when most pharmacies and doctors’ offices have large quantities on hand.
As far as the rumors about the Covid vaccine go, one of the popular ones this time of year is that if you’ve been vaccinated for Covid, it also protects you from the flu. That’s not the case. To avoid the “double whammy” this season, folks should get both shots.
Wilkins said that folks can even get both of the shots at the same time.
“You don’t have to wait. There are no contraindications,” she clarified. “You can do it all in the same day, or space if out, if you choose to space it out.”
The most at-risk populations are the elderly and school-age children, who can spread the germs within the classroom.
“School nurses are really good at teaching the kids to cover when they sneeze, but whatever they get, they bring home to their guardians,” Wilkins said. “And here, a lot of guardians are grandparents, so that makes a difference too. It’s all about looking out for the community as a whole.”
The health department is offering flu shots by appointment, so if you’re interested in heading to their Augusta location for your shot, call them at 304-496-9640 to schedule a time.
Pharmacies here are also offering the shot, so call your nearest pharmacy to check walk-in or appointment availability.
