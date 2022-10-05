ROMNEY — Last week saw the inaugural meeting of the Romney Economic Development Authority – an entity dedicated to encouraging economic and small business development within the town’s limits.

The Town of Romney passed an ordinance at the end of 2021 authorizing the creation of a town or “municipal” development authority under the umbrella of the Town Council.

