ROMNEY — Last week saw the inaugural meeting of the Romney Economic Development Authority – an entity dedicated to encouraging economic and small business development within the town’s limits.
The Town of Romney passed an ordinance at the end of 2021 authorizing the creation of a town or “municipal” development authority under the umbrella of the Town Council.
“It’s its own legal entity, but it is created by the town and then works under the town,” explained Romney town attorney Logan Mantz, who led last Tuesday’s 1st-ever Romney Economic Development Authority meeting. The meeting agenda was mostly informative, highlighting the role of the group within the town and examining its broad authority through state code.
The need for a town development authority was thrown into the spotlight when the Town of Romney was trying to figure out how to move forward with the “Save the State Barn” project – which has the goal of stabilizing, repairing and restoring the State Barn on Depot Street and repurposing it for the community.
“One of the things that got identified early on as a priority for the town was to try to figure out how to move forward with the barn project and other economic development projects around town,” Mantz explained. “A municipal development authority…essentially gives tools to an entity that otherwise the town would not have access to.”
Those serving on the authority aren’t required to live within official town limits, but must have a vested interest in the town (such as having a business there).
“In addition to having distinct authorizations and authority, essentially it allows the town to lean on other talent to further a subset of the town’s mission, which is to look after the wellbeing of the town’s population,” Mantz said. “Having a group of core dedicated individuals working on that task seemed like a really good option.”
While state code lists that a municipal development authority is supposed to be no less than 12 members and no greater than 21 members, Mantz said that seemed like a tough pill for the little town of Romney to swallow.
The town actually followed the lead of Wardensville, who applied for a special authorization to shrink the size of the board. The state authorized the modification of the size of the board to between 5 and 12 people.
The 7 community leaders on the development authority are Anderson’s Corner’s Patty Anderson (who represents business), Paula O’Brien, Donald Cookman, Derek Shreve, Gina’s Soft Cloth Shop’s Gina Jordan (who represents labor), the Potomac Eagle’s Celeste Franzen (who represents industry) and Adam McKenery.
McKenery is the authority’s president, Anderson is the vice president, O’Brien is the treasurer and Mayor Beverly Keadle is the secretary.
