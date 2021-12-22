Jeff Veach returns to Augusta after 11 months of hospital care
AUGUSTA — It’s been nearly a year since Augusta’s Jeff Veach began his battle with Covid-19, and after 11 months of ups, downs, more ups and even more downs, he finally made it back home, just in time for Christmas
Last Friday, folks from all over the community gathered on Dunkard Church Road to welcome Jeff back, after almost a year of being in the hospital.
In January, Tammy Veach, Jeff’s wife, contracted Covid. She was in the hospital for about a week when her family experienced the dreaded double-whammy: Jeff contracted the virus as well.
Though Tammy has seen a more straightforward recovery path from her battle with the virus, Jeff’s experience has been, in a word, tumultuous.
Jeff’s sister-in-law Christina Baker has been posting almost-daily updates on Facebook since Jeff and Tammy began their battles, documenting their fight with the deadly virus for the Hampshire County community.
Since January, Jeff has been on and off the ventilator, gone toe-to-toe with pneumonia and been diagnosed with a lung infection.
At the beginning of March, one of Jeff’s doctors at UVA said he only had a 30 percent chance of survival.
“We need a miracle,” posted Baker in March. “With God, all things are possible.”
Jeff kept fighting, and in April, he moved out of the Covid ICU and into the regular ICU unit. For the next month, he was holding steady. His family was finally able to visit him in the spring, and at the end of May, his daughter Holly Bailey said her dad was improving.
“I can understand his mouthing words a lot better,” she said. “He still has a long haul. Please continue to pray for his body to be healed, and spirit to keep positive, and know our God is in control.”
In June, several lung scans showed that Jeff had pulmonary fibrosis, and was in a lot of pain due to his bedsores and ulcers. He continued to fight, and by the end of July, he had started physical therapy.
By the middle of September, Jeff was able to eat pureed food and drink regular liquids. After more joyous highs and disheartening lows, including a return to the ventilator at the end of October, Jeff’s road to recovery led him back home to Augusta.
Last Friday, Jeff was brought back home and was met with a warm welcome in Augusta from friends, family and neighbors.
“Friday was a very emotional day,” said Bailey. “We all cried. He was so happy; he had so many tears of joy.”
