Service jobs are particularly plentiful
With less than 4 weeks until kids are in the classrooms, Hampshire County Schools are scrambling to fill positions.
How busy is it?
The school board called a special meeting for Tuesday afternoon, after the Review’s deadline, primarily to approve new hires.
A week ago, 33 professional positions — think teachers — were on the agenda, although 4 postings were long-term subs to fill 4 of the other openings. Only 5 jobs were filled.
But, Personnel Director Pam Slocum says teachers aren’t her main concern right now.
“My greatest concern is service staff,” she said Tuesday morning. “I’m in desperate need of custodians.”
Add to that cooks, aides, secretaries and, particularly, substitute bus drivers.
“We’ve hired enough people off the substitute bus driver list that the sub list is all but depleted,” she said.
Replenishing it isn’t a snap, either.
New hires have to pass a background check. Bus drivers, in particular, have to undergo training that includes driving.
“You can’t sign up today and become a driver tomorrow,” Slocum said.
Part of the reason the substitute lists are running thin right now is that state regulations give those folks priority for permanent positions over walk-ins.
These are good jobs, School Board Vice President Ed Morgan noted at last week’s meeting.
“There’s a lot of good positions here,” he said.
In addition to the teaching and service positions, 15 extracurricular positions were on the July 19 agenda for approval; 1 was filled.
They included 8 coaching opportunities and a handful of after-school tutors.
Hiring in 4 areas — elementary, special education, math and English — are considered by the state to be in such critical shortage that the county can hire retirees to fill those positions without the retiree’s pension being affected.
Slocum said Hampshire High School has nearly a full complement of teachers and Capon Bridge Middle School is “in really good shape.”
Romney Middle School was hit by a handful of late resignations and retirements. Teachers are still needed at the elementary level too.
The board has 2 meetings left to complete hiring before school begins, Aug. 2 and 16. Staff reports on Aug. 16 for a week of preparations before students show up on Aug. 23. o
