Cases decline here; home kits on the way
At state direction the Hampshire County Health Department is shifting its covid response “from universal case and contact tracing to a more strategic approach of targeted case investigations and outbreak investigations.”
For people who test positive the health department will promote “self-care education,” but will no longer investigate and contact trace every case, release them from quarantine or write return-to-work letters.
“We’re now shifting to trying to do more of putting it in their hands and start managing it themselves,” Hampshire County Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins said Tuesday morning.
County health departments will be tracking outbreaks at group settings and churches, Wilkins said, but not at schools or jails. Those both are now reporting directly to the state.
The health department will be guiding callers toward resources on isolation, contacting those around them and other aid.
“We don’t want people to think nobody’s here to help me,” Wilkins said. “We’re here to give them any kind of assistance and guidance we can.”
In other developments:
• Cases of the virus are on the decline in Hampshire County.
The 26 new cases reported here Monday night brought the active total to 59, with 5 people hospitalized. No new deaths were reported this week.
Over the course of the pandemic, 5,524 cases have been confirmed in Hampshire County with 66 deaths.
Wilkins points out that people who test positive using a home kit are likely not included in the total.
“They’re not required to call it in,” she said.
• Home test kits are being distributed by the Health Department with the assistance of Valley Health.
The Multispecialty Clinic beside Hampshire Memorial Hospital has given away 4,500 test kits already, Wilkins said.
Another shipment is due this week that the Health Department will be distributing to area businesses. First responders and group settings have already been given kits.
• Hampshire County was gold on the state’s 5-color tracking map Tuesday morning, the 3rd day in a row in that status.
• During Friday’s daily Covid briefing, Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia health officials have identified the state’s 1st cases of the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant – also known as “Stealth Omicron” – in Berkeley and Ohio counties.
“As always, when these variants pop up in West Virginia, we shouldn’t be surprised, but we need to take action and protect ourselves by getting our shots,” Justice said. “If you’re fully vaccinated and you still haven’t gotten your booster shot, I just don’t get it.”
