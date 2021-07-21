July 12: Mark Wayne Robinette, 38, of Ridgeley was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Allegany County, Md., for shoplifting.
July 13: Ralph Morgan Spaid, 77, of High View was arrested for open dump and 13 counts of animal cruelty.
July 13: Stirling F. Spaid, 80, of High View was arrested for open dump and 13 counts of animal cruelty.
July 14: Joshua Allen Ours, 32, of Romney was arrested for prohibited person, wanton endangerment, transporting CDS into jail (morphine) and transporting CDS into jail (methamphetamine).
July 16: Samantha Jo Bolyard, 24, of Augusta was arrested for battery.
July 12-18
