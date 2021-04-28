Hampshire County’s newest commissioner is proposing that volunteer firefighters and rescue squad members be exempted from paying the $100 annual ambulance fee.
“This is much overdue and is a public thank you to our volunteers,” Commissioner Dave Cannon posted on his Facebook page last week.
Cannon said he plans to introduce the proposal at the next County Commission meeting, 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11. He would need the support of either Commission President Brian Eglinger or Commissioner Bob Hott to get the proposal passed.
He said he hadn’t talked to either of the other commissioners about the proposal yet.
Cannon said he was responding to his constituents in floating the idea.
“A lot of people supported me and voted for me and it’s a topic they were adamant about,” said Cannon, who won a 5-way Republican primary for the commission seat last June and was unopposed in November’s general election.
Cannon called the initiative a point of principle.
“It’s a small gesture in the scheme of the whole situation, but it’s a step in the right direction,” he said. “We need to do more to incentivize volunteers.”
Both fire companies and rescue squads have fought declining numbers in recent years. Slanesville suspended rescue operations at the beginning of 2020 and Capon Bridge’s rescue squad followed suit last spring.
The difficulty of some rescue squads to respond to calls led the County Commission to impose a $100 ambulance fee in 2018. The fee is levied on all occupied residences, but payment has not been universal.
Commissioners adopted the fee after voters narrowly rejected an ambulance levy that would have been imposed on all property owners in 2016. The levy drew the support of 57% of voters, falling short of the 60% required.
The ambulance fee raises more than $1 million annually toward a paid service that has units stationed on Jersey Mountain Road and in Capon Bridge.
Cannon said he didn’t know how much the exemption would cost.
“I didn’t even really want to make that part of the proposal,” he said. “I don’t want to take attention away from the point of it. The numbers were kind of irrelevant to me.”
The 8 fire companies and 4 rescue squads reported about 280 members last summer, but some members overlap.
Hampshire County has volunteer fire companies in Romney, Springfield Valley, Levels, Augusta, North River Valley and Capon Bridge. Capon Spring runs a combined fire and rescue squad. Romney, Springfield and Augusta have separate rescue squads.
Response to Cannon’s Facebook post was almost universally favorable.
Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons urged the county go farther.
“Come up with something that will show appreciation of the $1.5 million that the volunteers save the taxpayers,” he said.
Blake Shockey of Capon Bridge noted that volunteers suggested the exemption when the fee was adopted.
“Like other aspects of this process we were ignored,” he posted. “This is also a great way to incentivize others to volunteer in EMS and help out our community.”
Charlie Streisel of Augusta called it “a small reward for a big service to the community.”
