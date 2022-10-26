ROMNEY — The County Commission presented much needed emergency equipment to Robbie Roach, Capon Bridge Fire Chief, at Tuesday morning’s meeting.
A few months ago, the Commission approved getting LUCAS devices to emergency services around the county – equipment that provides chest compressions to patients in need.
“If anyone here has ever done CPR and you’ve been the one doing compressions, in about 7 minutes you’re spent,” explained Emergency Services director Brian “Tad” Malcolm. “These provide continuous, proper CPR while the providers are doing something else.” He added that each device is just shy of $17,000 and very heavy.
The Commission also listened to a request from Circuit Clerk Sonja Embrey and Loretta Spencer, who asked the commissioners if the lawn of the Annex building could be used for overflow for the “Festival of Trees” – which will see the majority of the Christmas trees in the Taggart Hall lawn this year.
The Festival of Trees will start during the last week of November and will run through the Christmas season until the 1st weekend in January.
Embrey also pointed out that they’d like to continue decorating the old courthouse in Romney with the traditional big tree out front and the lights on the building’s face. The commissioners approved unanimously.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Hott swore in Alanna McGuinn to the Historic Landmarks Commission, and Malcolm, Erin Timbrook and Jamie Carter appeared in front of the trio to get approval on tweaking of LEPC (Local Emergency Planning Commission) bylaws. Malcolm said the organization fell into a little bit of disrepair when Covid-19 hit in March of 2020, but personnel have since “kicked it into high gear,” hence the need for changes to the bylaws.
Eglinger gave his President’s report at the beginning of the meeting, touching on the topic of the county’s broadband and what’s been going on with that.
“We are currently working with HardyNet on the new piece of fiber that would allow HardyNet service that goes from there in Sunrise at the high school down Route 50 to the 29 and Route 50 intersection. That’s happening right now,” he said. “I’ve said over the last couple years the broadband in the county is something we’ve really liked to see happen and I’m glad to say it is happening, and you can see it happening.”
Eglinger also praised the county’s Parks and Rec organization and the use that the new conference center at Hampshire Park on River Road in Romney is seeing, especially with the successful BINGO ventures, and added that the maintenance team is currently gearing up to put on the annual Festival of Lights Christmas display at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta.
“It’s a pretty big task for our maintenance guys, but it is pretty popular,” he said.
