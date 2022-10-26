Commission Oct. 25

Commission President Brian Eglinger, along with Commissioners Bob Hott and Dave Cannon, present a LUCAS device to Capon Bridge Fire Chief Robbie Roach at Tuesday morning’s meeting.

ROMNEY — The County Commission presented much needed emergency equipment to Robbie Roach, Capon Bridge Fire Chief, at Tuesday morning’s meeting.

A few months ago, the Commission approved getting LUCAS devices to emergency services around the county – equipment that provides chest compressions to patients in need.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.