CHARLESTON — West Virginia families with eligible children under the age of 6 will be receiving funding from the federal government for groceries.
Children are eligible if they live in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, state Department of Health and Human Resources officials said in a news release. They must also live in a county where one or more schools have been closed or operated at reduced attendance due to COVID-19.
Families will receive $22.44 per child for each month of the 2021-22 school year. Families will receive payments for half of the school year in July, with the other half coming in September.
Officials estimate around 40,000 West Virginia children will be eligible.
The benefits will be loaded onto existing pandemic electronic benefits transfer cards that were issued during the 2020-21 school year. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
No injuries reported in fire at WVU
building
MORGANTOWN — A fire broke out at Armstrong Hall on the West Virginia University campus when a section of material used to resurface the roof caught fire, officials said.
Fewer than 20 people, mostly faculty and staff, were in the building at the time of the fire last week, media outlets reported. No classes were being held at the time and no injuries were reported.
A Morgantown fire crew extinguished the flames, with the aid of a ladder truck from Granville’s volunteer company, media sources reported.
Flames were shooting from the material when a work crew called 911, Morgantown Fire Capt. Mark Thalman said. A 75-foot section of the material caught fire, he said.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office will assist in the investigation and assess damages, Thalman said. Some water damage was sustained on the fourth and third floors, he said.
Armstrong Hall houses WVU’s Center for Literary Computing and the departments of mathematics, communications studies and numerous other operations.
“We anticipate the building will be closed through Monday for assessment and cleanup,” university spokeswoman April Kaull said.
Officers kill man who fired shots on I-79
WESTON — A man with a gun on an interstate highway in northern West Virginia wounded a sheriff’s deputy before being killed by law enforcement June 16, police said.
The man stopped on Interstate 79 near the Weston exit just after 10:30 a.m. and got into a prone position with a rifle behind his vehicle, blocking both northbound lanes, said Capt. Robert A. Maddy, a state police spokesman.
The man fired several rounds toward officers, striking an Upshur County sheriff’s deputy in the leg. Officers returned fire, killing the man, Maddy said.
The man’s name was withheld pending positive identification and notification of relatives.
The shooting prompted the interstate to be closed in both directions for several hours.
Two bodies recovered from Kanawha River
DUNBAR — Rescue crews recovered a woman’s body and searched for a child along the Kanawha River on Saturday after a vehicle plunged into the river with her young nephew inside, authorities said.
They were fishing at a boat ramp early Saturday when the boy apparently knocked the SUV into gear, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. The SUV struck the woman and went into the river. She rescued her 6-year-old nephew from the vehicle, but both were seen going under water.
Crews recovered the woman’s body and authorities identified her as Michelle Godsey, 31, from Ohio.
The search for the Howard resumed Sunday morning, with several agencies assisting, the sheriff’s office said. The body was recovered at around 8 p.m.
The vehicle was located and dragged to the riverbank Saturday evening.
