KEYSER — West Virginia University will launch efforts immediately to identify new leadership for Potomac State College in Keyser, as current Campus President Jennifer Orlikoff steps away from her role effective June 30, citing personal family reasons.
“We are so appreciative of Jennifer’s service to WVU and Potomac State College over the years — and especially in leading the Keyser campus through the pandemic,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed. “She has always been a champion of high-quality experiential learning for our students. Her contributions have set up Potomac State College for success now and into the future.”
The Office of the Provost will create and convene a search committee to identify qualified candidates for the Potomac State College leadership role. Through an accelerated process, the University hopes to have either a permanent or interim campus president in place by July 1.
