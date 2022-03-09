House Joint Resolution 104 passed the House of Delegates last week with a unanimous vote. If it also passes the Senate it would put a measure on the November ballot to allow West Virginia voters to decide whether the Secretary of State, Treasurer, Auditor, Commissioner of Agriculture, and Attorney General would be limited to serving 2 consecutive terms in office.
According to the State Constitution the governor is already limited to serving 2 terms in office. If voters decide to vote for this amendment and it passes, these state representatives would begin serving in the 2025 election cycle. The term limits for those elected then would be 2033.
Also passing in the House this week was House Bill 4001, this year’s broadband bill. It requires that utility pole owners submit mapping information about these properties to the Department of Economic Development. This would help to establish a statewide map of utility poles.
This bill also includes consumer protections. It will require partial credit or refund if your Internet is down for more than 24 hours, with the only exception being a power outage, and the broadband company must give a 30-day notice of rate increases.
The Governor’s Arts Awards took place on Tuesday. West Virginia’s 2022 Artist of the Year Award was presented to Jenn Lockwood of Capon Bridge.
Jenn has turned buildings in the community into works of art. She did this by getting volunteers together to paint and enjoy fellowship there.
Also in attendance for the event were her parents Tim and Beth Reese from the River House.
Paging this Friday were 8th-grade students from Frankfort Middle School: Abby Harris, Bailey Harris, Kelsey Hartman and Morgan Cowgill. They were accompanied to Charleston by Jay Harris, Rachel Hartman and Ken and Amy Cowgill.
Friday marked Day 52 of the 60-day session, which ends this Saturday. If you have questions or concerns please contact me here in Charleston: Phone: 304-340-3157, or email: ruth.rowan@wvhouse.gov
Republican Ruth Rowan represents the 57th District, covering most of Hampshire County and the northern end of Mineral County o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.