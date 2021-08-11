In a broad sense, sure there is racism. But I believe it is not as widespread as the left would have everyone believe. I’ve traveled all over this country and even a few others as well, and as an overall view, it’s not as blatant as the media portrays it.
I was blown away while doing some research for this column that there are complete documents — one in particular that has nothing but 23 pages of terms and their definition — with the intent to get everyone on the same page as to what different words mean, based on the organization’s bias of course.
Terms like “anti-racism,” are defined as “active process of identifying and challenging racism, by changing systems, organizational structures, policies and practices, and attitudes, to redistribute power in an equitable manner.”
Or classism, cultural competence, damage imagery, diversity, dominant group, gender pronouns and homophobia — just to mention a few.
Racism isn’t just an American problem and it doesn’t just refer to specifically the Black culture. A Winchester business was bought out by (not to sound prejudiced), well, I’m not sure, but maybe Indian, Pakistani or some other Eurasian or Middle Eastern group. It bothered some of the employees, who decided they (their words not mine) couldn’t work for people like this, meaning their ethnicity as foreigners.
By definition, that would be racism. I remember being asked one day to cover for my division manager who couldn’t make a job interview for someone looking to work with our company.
She asked me to cover for her, and I did. About 10 minutes into the interview I did what some human resource people would consider an interview faux-pas: I asked how he would feel about working for a woman.
I can’t say “to my surprise” — otherwise I wouldn’t have asked the question. Somehow, I had the feeling I knew the answer.
His response was “women should not be in a position of authority; they should be home making babies and taking care of the house.” I thanked him for his time and passed on this information to my boss. Needless to say, he was not hired.
This type of mentality in today’s environment would also be considered racially biased on the part of the person looking for the job. If I didn’t take a job based on the fact that I would be working for a woman, then I would probably have spent most of my working career unemployed.
Racism is not just a black-and-white issue. It can encompass a multitude of diversities, and often does.
Today’s issues on racism are really not that difficult to resolve. The bible says to love one another. Its basic principles are that we are all brothers and sisters, and that “God so loved the world that He gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” He loves us all equally.
It’s pretty simple. Love one another.
