MARTINSBURG — Five members of the South Branch Valley Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution traveled to Martinsburg to attend the Eastern District meeting, hosted by the William Henshaw Chapter on Saturday, Aug. 27.
State Regent Jane Larke of the WVDAR spoke, outlining her projects and goals for the next 3 years, which include historical preservation of the WVDAR history and making it accessible by digitizing it, planning for a technological future through updates of the WVDAR webpage and preparing for a stronger generation through community outreach by promoting reading.
Several chapters of the Eastern District were recognized during the awards ceremony. South Branch Valley Chapter member Susan Garrett was awarded for Outstanding Service as State Chair of the American History Committee, Chapter Regent Judith Bowyer was awarded Outstanding Service as East Central Division Vice Chair of the Service to America Committee.
Other awards received by the chapter included: the Membership Committee Luminary Challenge Brilliant Level, Membership Committee Luminary Challenge Radiant Level, Membership Committee 10% or Higher Net Member Increase, Membership Committee Zero Member Resignation/Drops, DAR Project Patriot Committee Outstanding Service and Support, Chapter Achievement Award Level 1 for 2021. A memorial service was held at the end of the meeting, honoring 11 members who had passed away in the last year.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a volunteer service organization dedicated to the preservation of history, promoting patriotism and the education of our children. For more info., visit the DAR website at www.dar.org, email inquiries to membership@dar.org, or contact Bonnie Myers, Chapter Registrar at khs7377@aol.com.
