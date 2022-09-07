WV DAR

(Left to right) Bonnie Myers, Judy Mathias, Judy Bowyer, JoeAnn Eye and Susan Garrett

MARTINSBURG — Five members of the South Branch Valley Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution traveled to Martinsburg to attend the Eastern District meeting, hosted by the William Henshaw Chapter on Saturday, Aug. 27.

State Regent Jane Larke of the WVDAR spoke, outlining her projects and goals for the next 3 years, which include historical preservation of the WVDAR history and making it accessible by digitizing it, planning for a technological future through updates of the WVDAR webpage and preparing for a stronger generation through community outreach by promoting reading.

