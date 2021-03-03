Pendleton expands in Va.
FRANKLIN — Pendleton Community Bank has agreed to acquire 3 branches of Carter Bank and Trust in Virginia.
The 2 companies said last week that Pendleton will acquire Carter’s Staunton, Harrisonburg and Bridgewater locations.
The deal will extend Pendleton Community Bank’s footprint to a total of 5 branches in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, along with 8 branches serving West Virginia.
The banks expect the deal to close in the spring after regulatory approval is secured.
After the deal Carter, worth $4.1 billion, will still have more than 100 branches in Virginia and North Carolina.
Pendleton’s branches include Moorefield and Wardensville. o
* * *
Farm Credit to host virtual management institute
The Farm Credit Knowledge Center’s annual Farm Management Institute will be offered in a virtual setting this year on March 9, starting at 9 a.m.
The 2021 Farm Management Institute is a free offering from the Farm Credit Knowledge Center, the educational arm of Farm Credit of the Virginias.
Registered participants will hear David Kohl, professor emeritus of agricultural and applied economics at Virginia Tech, discuss the agriculture industry as it maneuvers razor thin margins and increased volatility. Kohl will also discuss the state of trade agreements, interest rates and coping strategies.
Participants will also receive access to tune into an exclusive coffee chat with Jay Hill on at 10 a.m. March 10. Hill is a farmer, public speaker, podcaster and agricultural advocate. He will share how he got started in agriculture and established his operation, Hill Farms, based in Mesilla Park, N.M.
He will also discuss his future goals and how he has used his wealth of experience in agriculture to advocate for the industry.
The events are open to all those interested in agriculture, to include young and beginning farmers, as well as students. There is no cost to attend. Interested individuals can register at the following link: by contacting the Knowledge Center team at KnowledgeCenter@FCVirginias.com. o
* * *
Highland earnings decline
PETERSBURG — The parent company of Capon Valley Bank saw its yearly earnings drop from 2019.
Highlands Bankshares Inc. posted earnings of $3.34 million for 2020, a decrease of 5.25% from the $3.53 million earned during 2019.
On a per-share basis, net income was $2.50 for 2020, compared to $2.64 for 2019.
The board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share to be paid on Feb. 26 to all shareholders of record as of Feb. 19.
Highlands Bankshares Inc. operates 12 banking locations in West Virginia and Virginia through its 2 wholly owned subsidiary banks, The Grant County Bank and Capon Valley Bank, and offers insurance services through its wholly-owned subsidiary HBI Life Insurance Company. o
* * *
Erie honors local agency
Chaney-Buskirk Insurance in Wiley Ford has been honored as an Erie Insurance 2020 Branch Elite Award winner for West Virginia.
The award recognizes the top agency within each of Erie’s branches for its overall growth and profitability across 3 lines of business – personal lines, commercial and life.
Chaney-Buskirk has offices in Wiley Ford and Fort Ashby, serving Mineral and Hampshire counties here and Allegany County in Maryland. o
