Hampshire held a narrow 36-35 lead with just over 5 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter but turnovers and missed open shots plagued the Trojans down the stretch as Bridgeport came away with the win 49-46.
Carter Smith had a monster game for Hampshire scoring 12 of his 15 points in the 2nd half. Mikhi Anderson also surged in the 2nd half scoring all 9 of his points in the 3rd and 4th quarters.
For more information on this game, check out next weeks Hampshire Review.
